To call Bombay Dub Orchestra "exotic electronica" begs many questions. The rich East Indian textures may be exotic to the U.K. producer-masterminds behind the project, but not so for the many Indian musicians playing on it; and since so many instruments are acoustic and traditional, is it electronica? How about calling it "South Asian trip-hop"?

Whatever they term the music, Britain's Garry Hughes and Andrew T. Mackay have woven an engaging tapestry with the help of musicians from Mumbai and Chennai. The tracks swirl with Arabesque strings, ear-bending Eastern tonalities, tabla drums and the yearning yet gymnastic vocals originating in the subcontinent's classical music heritage. With many of the players employed in the country's Bollywood film industry, it's no surprise that 3 Cities often has the sweep and impressionism of a good movie score.