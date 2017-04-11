Buzz Cason: Passion (Arena)

As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Coproduced in Nashville by his son Parker, Cason sings with often melancholy authority on a batch of songs that fit—like the man himself—somewhere between country and rock. The lyrics are often striking for their images, the accompaniment is homespun and down to basics. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s youthful exuberance exchanged by hard-won acceptance.