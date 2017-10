×

The lo-fi murmurs ofmany of these “lost” recordings by Jamaican singer Kiddus I, recorded circa1980, only enhance their appeal. Aside from a couple of earnest efforts to ridethe fading disco wave, the tracks on this two-disc set are roots reggae withtouches of dub and obvious debts to earlier American R&B. The best songsare almost mesmeric in their insistence, featuring an all-star cast of sidemen includingRobbie Shakespeare and Leroy “Horsemouth” Wallace.