10 Stories That Shaped Milwaukee Music in 2009

In just the past several years, asupport system coalesced around Milwaukee’smusic scene, with venues, radio stations, promoters and cheerleaders offeringnew opportunities and a bigger spotlight for local musicians. Newly nurtured,the music scene flourished in 2009, closing the year stronger than it had beenall decade. As a result, 2009 was marked with success stories big and small,with the promise of more to come. Here are 10 of 2009’s biggest Milwaukee music trendsand headlines:

Collections of Colonies of Bees Erupts

Milwaukee’sinstrumental post-rock quartet Collections of Colonies of Bees was beginning tomake a name for itself nationally before its high-profile collaboration with BonIver critical darling Justin Vernon, but the project sure expedited theprocess. Their collaboration as Volcano Choir became one of the best-reviewedexperimental albums of the year. The hope now is that some of the interestaround that album, Unmap, spills overto Collections of Colonies of Bees, the group’s many side projects and the Milwaukee post-rock scenein general.

Jaill Signs to Sub Pop

Jaill wasn’t a band that many in Milwaukee would have pegged to score a contract with theprestigious indie-rock label Sub Popin fact, they weren’t a band that many in Milwaukee had heard of,period. Sub Pop hand-selected the group on the strength of its latest album, There’s No Sky (Oh My My), and plans torelease the band’s next album this year. As with Volcano Choir, there’s hope ofa halo effect. Should Jaill create a market for more agreeable, unpretentious Milwaukee garage-pop androck ’n’ roll, the city is prepared to meet the demand.

Kings Go Forth’sBig Deal

Kings Go Forth’s album release partythis July at the Turner Hall Ballroom was well promoted, well attended and wellreceived. Now if only there had been an actual album to release. The band had agood excuse for the absence, though: They’d just been signed to a three-albumdeal with David Byrne’s Luaka Bop Records. It’s a coup for the label: Kings GoForth’s soundtrack-friendly retro-soul promises a big return on the investment.

Prophetic Finds a Backer

Prophetic can count a big supporter inhis court: superstar producer Pharrell Williams, who has tirelessly advocatedfor the Milwaukeerapper. Rap music is littered with the failed careers of similarlywell-supported potential next-big-things, but Prophetic is frankly a betterrapper than most of them. While Williams is putting Prophetic’s CD into all theright hands, the rapper has been busy honing his craft, growing more skilledwith each release.

Milwaukee Rap Finds its Voice

Prophetic is the horse to bet on rightnow, but the rest of Milwaukee’sstable is pretty impressive, too. This year saw ambitious releases from Houseof M, Lab Partners, Sose, JC Poppe, Panic, Streetz and Young Deuces and Pacino.Some of these artists have national ambitions, but most are just content tocontribute to the local rap scene, which has seldom been more vibrant, friendlyand collaborative than it is right now. Some of the credit goes to DJMadhatter’s Miltown Beat Down producer battles, social events that have helpedunite Milwaukee’shistorically segregated rap scene.

There’s Always Room for New Festivals

Milwaukeemakes the most of its limited warm weather, squeezing in as many free outdoorfestivals as logistics will allow. This year saw the addition of some great newones: The Cream City Music Festival in the Third Ward; a Pabst Blue RibbonFourth of July concert in Bay View (featuring headliner Stephen Malkmus), andWMSE’s Radio Summer Camp, a weekend-long series of concerts topped by a freedaylong show in Cathedral Square Park.

Danny Gokey

Say what you will about Danny Gokey,but he’s been a boon to the city. His stint on “American Idol” brought Milwaukee tens ofthousands of dollars in free publicity, and he remains committed to hishometown, using his celebrity to raise money for local charities. Cynicssnickered at news that Gokey was pursuing a career in country, but theyshouldn’t dismiss him so quickly. As a devout Christian, he has a deftunderstanding of the values and politics that drive contemporary country musiclisteners.

Wilco’s Extended Stay

For the better part of a week,Milwaukee rolled out the red carpet as Wilco made the city its playground,headlining a pair of shows at the Pabst Theater, photographing the quirky coverof their record Wilco (The Album) infront of Mader’s Restaurant, throwing the opening pitch at a Brewers game andthen running the Racing Sausages race in costume. If only all Cubs fans weresuch gracious visitors.

Live Music Flocks to Bay View

The Bay View neighborhood’s nightlifegrows more bustling each year, and in 2009 the neighborhood hosted more livemusic than ever. In addition to longtime venue the Cactus Club, sometimesvenues like Club Garibaldi, Frank’s Power Plant and Café LuLu were as active asthey’ve ever been, and a new venue joined them: The Bay View Brew Haus, aspacious brewery that’s now one of the neighborhood’s biggest concert spaces.

Milwaukee Does SXSW Right

Most years several Milwaukeebands make the trek to perform and network at Austin, Texas’massive South by Southwest music conference. This year more than a dozen did.The strong turnout was yet another sign of the increased aspirations andambitions of the Milwaukeemusic scene.



