Milwaukee’s 2016 New Year’s Eve Guide

This article is for events on December 31, 2015. Click here for a list of events on December 31, 2016.

If ever there were an occasion to treat yourself, it’s New Year’s Eve, the one night of the year when money doesn’t matter. It’s a night when people splurge on lobster and champagne, pay $80 for tickets that would probably be $30 any other night of the year, and try not to think too hard about Uber’s surge pricing. As usual, we’ve rounded up a healthy sampling of some of Milwaukee’s New Year’s Eve parties, concerts, galas and blowouts, so you can plan ahead.

Family Friendly

Skating @ Red Arrow Park, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.

It’s hardly Times Square, but for years Milwaukee’s favorite outdoor gathering spot on New Year’s Eve has been Red Arrow Park, a prime viewing spot for the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display the city used to host. The city retired those fireworks years ago, but residents continue to congregate at the skating rink, which offers concessions including beer, soda and candy.

The Harlem Globetrotters @ BMO Harris Bradley Center, 1 and 6 p.m.

The most winning team in basketball history will look to extend their current nine-year winning streak when they return to Milwaukee for their annual New Year’s Eve games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. This year the team will be joined by its newest honorary member: Milwaukee Brewers unofficial mascot Hank The Dog, who a couple of Globetrotters hung out with earlier this month during an adorable photo op.

Milwaukee Wave vs. Chicago Mustangs @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 3:05 p.m.

For sports fans who would rather watch a game where the outcome is a little less certain than the Harlem Globetrotters’, the Milwaukee Wave will take on their rivals to the south at this afternoon match. The team will be giving away bobbleheads of fan-favorite Tony Walls as part of its unfortunately titled “Balls to the Walls” New Year’s Eve promotion.

New Year’s Eve @ The Mitchell Park Domes, 6 p.m.

The balloon drop comes a little early at the Domes’ family friendly New Year’s Eve party at 9 p.m. following a night that includes music, magic, dancing, drumming, face painting, balloon sculpting and kid’s crafts.

Noon Year’s Eve @ Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, 9 a.m.

Kids can get all sugared up on juice and make their own party hats at this annual event at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, then count down to a noon balloon drop.

New Year’s Eve For All @ The Safe House, 11 a.m.

The Safe House will spend the afternoon toasting midnights around the world from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. There will be complimentary sparkling wine for adults and complimentary sparkling grape juice for kids each hour. Those activities will give way to a “Shag-a-Delic” dance party at 8 p.m., featuring secret cocktail deals throughout the night.

Live Music, Comedy and Performance

Shane Mauss @ Comedy Café, 7:30 and 10:15 p.m.

A veteran of “Comedy Central Presents,” a Netflix special, and Conan O’Brien’s and Jimmy Kimmel’s late night shows, La Crosse native Shane Mauss will spend his New Year’s Eve doing two sets at his usual Milwaukee haunt, the Comedy Café.

Blood, Sweat & Tears featuring Bo Bice @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 7 p.m.

“American Idol” alums have a way of turning up in odd places. Case in point: Season four contestant Bo Bice is now singing lead with the latest incarnation of the jazzy rock band Blood, Sweat and Tears.

The Fatty Acids et al. @ Company Brewing, 10 p.m.

Party god Rio Turbo hosts the inaugural New Year’s Eve event at one of this year’s most welcome new additions to Riverwest, Company Brewing. As The Fatty Acids Family Band, Milwaukee’s Fatty Acids will be joined by a host of friends from the local indie-rock, prog-rock and hip-hop scenes for their headlining set, following sets from Sat. Nite Duets, Siren, Ruth B8r Ginsburg and others. That’s a whole lot of artists who know how to have a good time on one bill.

Jim Gaffigan @ The Pabst Theater, 10:30 p.m.

For people who love jokes about food.

5 Card Studs @ Nomad World Pub, 10 p.m.

The New Year won’t be the only occasion Nomad Pub is celebrating with this concert. It’ll mark the 20th anniversary of one of Milwaukee’s most resilient cover bands, 5 Card Studs, who formed for a one-off New Year’s Eve show at the venue in 1995.

New Year’s Eve Party @ ComedySportz, 8 and 10:30 p.m.

For New Year’s Eve, ComedySportz offers deluxe packages to its competitive comedy performances. $35 includes admission, free appetizers and unlimited soda and champagne.

The John Schneider Orchestra @ North Shore American Legion Post 331, Shorewood, 9 p.m.

Bringing their annual New Year’s Eve shows to a new home at Shorewood’s American Legion Post, John Schneider and his backing quartet will spend the evening singing and dancing their way through the American songbook, emphasizing standards from the ’30s and ’40s. There’s no cover, though a donation of $10 is suggested.

Soup Moat and Static Eyes @ High Dive, 7 p.m.

Most New Year’s Eve events don’t start until around 9 or 10 p.m., leaving attendees with a lot of time to kill. Why waste it on the couch when you could pre-game with this quick show? Soup Moat and Static Eyes, two loud, endearingly ruffled Milwaukee rock bands, warm up the night on this bill, which will be over by 9 p.m.

The Living Statues and Midnight Reruns @ LuLu Café & Bar, 10 p.m.

Two Milwaukee rock bands coming off of very good years will soundtrack this gathering, which will feature a champagne toast and late-night snack buffet.

Haywyre @ The Miramar Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Haywyre headlines a long night of jammy, progressive-minded electronic music at the Miramar Theatre on a bill that also includes Project Aspect, Unlimited Gravity, Melvv, Papa Skunk and others.

DJs, Dancing and Destinations

The Crystal Method w/ DJ Goose and DJ King James @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m.

The Vegas-bred electronic duo The Crystal Method helped popularize the massive, big-beat sound of the ’90s, and they’ve stayed relevant on recent albums, keeping up with the latest trends in EDM. They’ll headline this gala in the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s Event Center. Tickets start at $49; a $125 VIP ticket includes four free drinks at a private bar, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, special seating and a meet and greet with The Crystal Method.

Stellar Spark 13 @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

Each New Year’s Eve the Rave hosts the largest EDM bash in the state with its Stellar Spark party. This year’s runs eight hours and welcomes 40 DJs, spanning five rooms of the cavernous Wisconsin Avenue venue. It’ll be headlined by GRiZ, a Michigan DJ (and sometimes saxophonist) specializing in warped electro-funk, and will also feature Doctor P, Ookay, Artifakts, Brasstracks and Prince Fox.

The Get Down @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 9 p.m.

Tickets to this holiday installment of Milwaukee’s most prominent retro funk and soul spin include an open bar with tap beer, tall boys and rail drinks, an ice bar and luge, and a midnight champagne toast. A VIP package includes a free coat check, lets you skip the line and gives you access to an appetizer buffet from the Turner Restaurant.

The 8 NYE Eve @ The Eight Night Club, 9 p.m.

Instagram model Donnel Blaylock and V100.7’s Reggie Brown will host The Eight’s marathon New Year’s Eve bash, which runs until 6 a.m. and features party favors, a champagne toast and rap music from DJ Nu-Stylez and DJ Stretch.

Rapture Masquerade Ball @ 42 Lounge, 8 p.m.

42 Lounge brings its signature mix of club life and sci-fi culture to its Rapture Masquerade Ball, which will feature specialty drinks and nerd-friendly dance music from DJ Shepard, DJ Tony-Wan Kenobi and DJ Tiny Bubbles.

Willy Joy @ Oak Lounge, 8 p.m.

Chicago DJ Willy Joy headlines Oak Lounge’s high-production New Year’s Eve event, which promises light and video displays, photography from Weekend Natives and an impressive balloon drop. DJs ZeroCool and Randy Esquire lend support.

Brew Years Eve @ Milwaukee Athletic Club, 8 p.m.

Following performances from the Milwaukee bands I’m Not a Pilot and Grey Mercy, DJs Mighty Thor and Tyler Curran will hold down this party, which will span two floors of the Milwaukee Athletic Club, including its ballroom. There will be video projections from Video Villains and photography from Weekend Natives, as well as complimentary appetizers and what the promoters are describing as a “premium” open bar.

New Year’s Eve Retro Dance Party @ Mad Planet, 9 p.m.

Mad Planet doesn’t mess with a winning formula for its New Year’s Eve parties. Instead it hosts an extended installment of its popular Friday night retro dance parties, with a complimentary champagne toast and food thrown in. At $15, it’s a budget-friendly alternative to expensive Downtown dance clubs.

New Year’s Eve Latin Ritmo @ Wherehouse, 9 p.m.

DJ Rick and DJ Flex will be spinning a variety of Latin sounds at the Wherehouse’s New Year’s Eve shindig. The $10 cover includes a champagne toast at midnight.

NYE 2016 @ Mi · Key’s, 9 p.m.

DJ Bone White and DJ Ekin, from the party station Energy 106.9, will provide the music at this all-inclusive gathering hosted by Cousin Ed. A $65 ticket includes appetizers, all-you-can-drink mixers, wine and beer, party favors and a midnight champagne toast. There will be no cover for the after-party that begins at 1 a.m. It’ll feature free pizza and $1 Red Bull bombs.