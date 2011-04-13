Adebisi Drops "The Blaxploitation" Mixtape from New York

After a rough summer that found him struggling with continued conflicts in his band, Fresh Cut Collective, and being fired from his day job at Alterra Coffee, Milwaukee rapper Adebisi moved to New York on a whim last August. "I was struggling in Milwaukee, so I just had to do what I felt was best for me," the rapper says. By his account, he's done well for himself in his new home, landing an internship with Damon Dash's company, networking with local rappers and playing regular gigs.

He's also continued recording steadily. In advance of an album planned for later this year, today he released a new mixtape, The Blaxploitation, a mix of original beats and familiar ones (its closing three tracks flip Biggie's "Juicy,"; Drake's "Fancy" and Kanye West's "Dark Fantasy.") You can download the album from Adebisi's Bandcamp page or stream it below.­

