I could blame them for not wanting to return, given the cretinous audience at their show here last spring, but the HBO comedy duo Flight of the Conchords are returning on May 2 for two shows at the Riverside, at 7 and 10 p.m. That should give Milwaukee fans plenty of time to stock up on laser pointers or whatever else they need to find new ways to sabotage the performance this time around. The $35 tickets go on sale Feb. 6 at noon.