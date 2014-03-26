Just How Fresh is Summerfest's 2014 Grounds Stage Lineup?

×

Summerfest revealed more than 75 of its 2014 grounds stage headliners this morning, and even casual festival goers will recognize quite a few familiar names among the bunch. Keeping the lineup of an 11-day, 11-stage festival fresh is always going to be a challenge, so a bit of overlap between years is inevitable, but some of these acts are nonetheless reaching Pat McCurdy levels of over saturation—how is it possible that people love O.A.R. this much?We’ve broken down some of the most notable of Summerfest's just-announced headliners into two pertinent categories: relatively fresh additions (acts playing the festival for the first time or that haven’t played it in years), and returning acts that somehow seem to play the Big Gig three times a year. We’ve also included a third category of usual suspects that are either sitting out Summerfest this year or, perhaps just as likely, that haven’t been announced yet.New Order, Nas, Ludacris, Bombino, B.o.B., DJ Pauly D, Melissa Ethridge, The Crystal Method, Tegan and Sara, San Fermin, Ray LaMontagne, Best CoastNeon Trees, O.A.R. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Ziggy Marley, The Wailers, Girl Talk, ZZ Ward, Matisyahu, Los Lonely Boys, Rusted Root, Yonder Mountain String Band, Kool and the Gang, Kansas, Umphrey’s McGee, Switchfoot, Cowboy Mouth, Robert DeLonge, Ben Harper, .38 Special311, Common, Talib Kweli, Lewis Black, The Gufs, The BoDeans, The Roots, Willy Porter, Buddy Guy, Phil Vassar, The Love Monkeys, Danny GokeyToday's complete list of grounds stage headliners is posted below. Performance dates, times and stage locations will be announced in the coming weeks, along with additional performers.