This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2014 Winter/Spring Milwaukee Concert Preview

This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' Mitten Fest, Alverno Presents' Marvin Gaye tribute, 2 Chainz and Miley Cyrus's cartoon spectacular at the BMO Harris Bradley Center (complete with art direction by Ren & Stimpy creator John Kricfalusi). And sure enough, we end the show feeling a little bit better about the world than we did when we began.

