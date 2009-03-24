WMSE Gives Overview of Milwaukee Rap

If like me you missed WMSE's overview of Milwaukee hip-hop last week, WMSE's Web site makes it easy to catch-up. You can download—or podcast, if you prefer that term—the special edition of the station's Tuesday night "Mad Kids" program here. With guests Barry Johnson of the Saturday afternoon "Boogie Bang" and Andre from the Sunday and Monday morning graveyard shifts, DJ Deadbeat played three hours of Milwaukee hip-hop, from old-school rarities by Strickey Love to new standards by members of House of M and Royal Fam. It was a rare spotlight on Milwaukee's undercovered rap scene, including plenty of obscure-as-can-be old cuts.
_____________
The playlist:
I Gotta Rock - Ill Cheif Rockers (Strickey Love & Kid Crab)
Foundation - Rusty P's
88 - Dana Coppa
Fresh Fest 94 - Boot Kamp
Pull The Trigger - Richie Rich & Scratch ft. Rock La Flow, Strickey Love & B Day Rock
Bruthaman - Bruthaman
Hangin On Out - Female DSC
Bru City - MIDI
Naturally Fresh - Royal Dynasty
Going Off - Sir Go
Get Loose Get Live - B Day Rock
The Harder The Better - Rock La Flow
Basement Music - Gumbo
Thunderstorms - Kid Millions
Take Heed - Strange Brew ft. Juice
Local Live WMSE Showcase - Black Elephant
We Came To Get Down - Aprime
One Time Round - The Figureheads
Stargazin' - Malicious
Spaced Out - Def Harmonic
Tuff Wit My Stuff - Kid Millions ft. Rusty P's
Garnish - Haz Solo
Dawn - Adrift
Stardusted (Eye Doll Worship) - Perfect Little Monster
Rise & Shine - Pizdamen
Local Live WMSE Showcase - Rusty P's
Cardiac Attack - KHB
Get Dough - Royal Fam/Phrophetic
Thunder Summer Storm - Melissa Czarnik
Fool's Game - Truth
Another Bad Club Song - Generations Field
Local Live WMSE Showcase - Ill Groove Movement
We Can Shake It - DJ Rock Dee