WMSE Gives Overview of Milwaukee Rap

If like me you missed WMSE's overview of Milwaukee hip-hop last week, WMSE's Web site makes it easy to catch-up. You can download—or podcast, if you prefer that term—the special edition of the station's Tuesday night "Mad Kids" program here. With guests Barry Johnson of the Saturday afternoon "Boogie Bang" and Andre from the Sunday and Monday morning graveyard shifts, DJ Deadbeat played three hours of Milwaukee hip-hop, from old-school rarities by Strickey Love to new standards by members of House of M and Royal Fam. It was a rare spotlight on Milwaukee's undercovered rap scene, including plenty of obscure-as-can-be old cuts.

The playlist:

I Gotta Rock - Ill Cheif Rockers (Strickey Love & Kid Crab)

Foundation - Rusty P's

88 - Dana Coppa

Fresh Fest 94 - Boot Kamp

Pull The Trigger - Richie Rich & Scratch ft. Rock La Flow, Strickey Love & B Day Rock

Bruthaman - Bruthaman

Hangin On Out - Female DSC

Bru City - MIDI

Naturally Fresh - Royal Dynasty

Going Off - Sir Go

Get Loose Get Live - B Day Rock

The Harder The Better - Rock La Flow

Basement Music - Gumbo

Thunderstorms - Kid Millions

Take Heed - Strange Brew ft. Juice

Local Live WMSE Showcase - Black Elephant

We Came To Get Down - Aprime

One Time Round - The Figureheads

Stargazin' - Malicious

Spaced Out - Def Harmonic

Tuff Wit My Stuff - Kid Millions ft. Rusty P's

Garnish - Haz Solo

Dawn - Adrift

Stardusted (Eye Doll Worship) - Perfect Little Monster

Rise & Shine - Pizdamen

Local Live WMSE Showcase - Rusty P's

Cardiac Attack - KHB

Get Dough - Royal Fam/Phrophetic

Thunder Summer Storm - Melissa Czarnik

Fool's Game - Truth

Another Bad Club Song - Generations Field

Local Live WMSE Showcase - Ill Groove Movement

We Can Shake It - DJ Rock Dee