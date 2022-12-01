This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 1-7, 2022

× Expand Image: Sunstone Studios - Facebook Sunstone Studio 'Who's Holiday'

Socially conscious songs with David Huckfelt and Eric Blowtorch and The Bodyguards, Santa Rampage bike ride, Christmas in the Ward, Willy Porter, A Christmas Story on stage and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Dec. 1

The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County Annual Holiday Drive

Amid the holiday craziness, it’s also the time of year when it makes sense to take stock, be grateful and perhaps offer some generosity. The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County continue their holiday tradition of helping those in need. This year’s Holiday Drive will support Milwaukee-area youth and families at both Running Rebels and Journey House for necessities and desired items during a time of need.

Through Dec. 12 you can donate in person, via an Amazon Wishlist or with a Go Fund Me donation. More info here: mkeholidaydrive.org.

David Huckfelt (The Pines) with Arum Rae and Chris Porterfield @ Anodyne, 8 p.m.

× "Bury Me Not (The Dying Cowboy)" - David Huckfelt

Pines front man David Huckfelt’s live shows have been called “both improvisational and masterful, with a rugged optimism that blasts through layers of darkness in real time with songs that speak volumes …” As an activist, he has teamed up with Native American artists and activists like John Trudell and Winona LaDuke.

Last Friday in Minneapolis, Huckfelt was part of the “Decolonize Thanksgiving” concert. “Rather than being some kind of confrontational event, ‘Decolonize Thanksgiving’ means to me that we try to say the truth about this holiday that theoretically is around gratitude,” said Huckfelt in a MinnPost article.

A Christmas Story @ Greenwald Foundation PAC, Mukwonago High School (605 W Veterans Way, Mukwonago), 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo: Mukwonago Village Players - Facebook A Christmas Story

These days Jean Shepherd’s holiday memoir A Christmas Story seems to play on a loop. The story of growing up in the Midwest in the ‘40s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. This year even finds an HBO follow-up with Ralphie and his kids in the holiday spirit.

Meanwhile, over in Mukwonago, local radio personality Todd Ciske narrates the Mukwonago Village Players’ production of A Christmas Story. As an added attraction, before the Thursday and Friday shows, Scott Schwartz, who played the role of Flick (he of the frozen tongue) in the movie will make an appearance and introduce the show each evening. “Scott’s performance is not only memorable, but his genuine appreciation of the fans that surround this film is second to none,” Ciske said. “We’re excited to provide an opportunity for the fans here locally to meet him and enjoy the show with him literally in the audience.”

Through Dec. 4. More info here: mukwonagovillageplayers.org.

Friday, Dec. 2

Christmas in the Ward @ Catalano Square, 5:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Eric Halverson Christmas in the Ward fireworks and tree Christmas in the Ward

Christmas in the Ward, Milwaukee’s most beloved old-fashioned Christmas celebration, brings a holly jolly evening of friends, family and holiday cheer to the Third Ward on Dec. 2. Music from the Milwaukee Police Band; a 6 p.m. tree lighting ceremony and performances by Bach Chamber Choir and Renewed Spiritual Gospel Singers.

Santa Claus himself will lead the countdown to light the 40-foot Christmas tree, which is decorated with more than 3,000 twinkling lights. At 7 p.m., the Physicians Realty Trust Fireworks display over the river followed by the Don Linke Trio performing selections from Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas.

This season Christmas in the Ward kicks off a month-long Shop the Ward initiative, reminding everyone to support their community by shopping the local businesses of the Historic Third Ward. Shoppers are encouraged to follow @historicthirdward on Instagram to enter to win gift cards to local retailers everyday Dec. 3-23. More info here: historicthirdward.org/experience/events/christmas-in-the-ward-plus-shop-the-ward.

Holiday Lites Drive-Thru Display @ Miller Valley

As a token of its appreciation to the Milwaukee community, Miller Brewing Company will once again provide holiday cheer with its annual Holiday Lites drive-thru display and seasonal Frederick Miller’s Classic Chocolate Lager. While driving through the Holiday Lites display, patrons are encouraged to tune their car radio to 91.1 FM to enjoy the holiday music. Patrons should remain in their cars and park between the A-frame signs on either side of State Street.

Shows last approximately five minutes each with a 90-second intermission to allow for traffic flow. Through Dec. 22.

Collections of Colonies of Bees w/ Rx Drugs and You Win!!! @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× “Harms” by Collections of Colonies of Bees

For two decades, Collections of Colonies of Bees have existed in various forms and incarnations, beginning with Chris Rosenau and Jon Mueller, who split time with post-rock band Pele. Past Bees include Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and two albums under the moniker Volcano Choir.

Never content to paint the soundscape twice, the previously instrumental Bees now include vocalist Marielle Allschwang; the album, HAWAII, finds the Wisconsin-based ensemble harvesting the fertile intersection between experimental and pop to maximum effect.

Rx Drugs resume includes membership with The Promise Ring, Dashboard Confessional, The Championship, and Mike Krol. You Win!!! pairs the talents of Amanda Huff and William Gardiner.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Wisconsin Bike Fed’s Santa Cycle Rampage MKE @ 9:30 a.m.

× Expand Photo: Wisconsin Bike Fed - wisconsinbikefed.org Santa Cycle Rampage Santa Cycle Rampage

Dust off your jingle bells, iron your elf suit and join the world’s largest holiday-themed-costume group bicycle ride for charity. All proceeds benefit the Bike Fed to build a better, more bicycle-friendly Wisconsin.

Costumes are encouraged! This family-friendly event kicks off at the Bike Fed headquarters with the ride taking off at 9:30am. The approximately 12-mile route loops through the city and returns to the start at around 11:30 a.m. It’s a continuous “slow roll” style and riders are free to hop on or off the ride at any time. Two ride start options are available. They both end at the Bike Fed office. More info here: wisconsinbikefed.org/santa-cycle-rampage.

Riverwest Gives a Puck @ Bremen Café, 2 p.m.

The Riverwest Street Hockey Club is hosting a fundraiser, as well as accepting hockey gear donations to be given to the La Escuela Fratney Physical Education program.

The event will include Slap Hockey and SAUCEOFF, 50/50 Raffle with Door Prizes, MKE Taco Champions Don Pastor, DJ Phatneck on the decks and live music from Midnight Hound, the debut of Mountain Ghost, Hawk as a Weapon, Pay the Devil, Aluminum Knot Eye and Gorilla Knifefight.

Eric Blowtorch and the Bodyguards @ Liliput Records, 3 p.m.

Liliput Records, formerly The Exclusive Company shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/lilliput-records-grand-opening celebrates the release of “Too Many Dues” b/w “Mercy” by Eric Blowtorch and the Bodyguards.

Ella Meets Mel @ Germantown PAC (W180N11501 River Lane, Germantown), 2 p .m.

Ring in the holidays with Ella Meets Mel! The music of Ella Fitzgerald and Mel Tormé is brought to life again by the talented Ellen Winters and Johnny Rodgers. This special event will be brought to you cabaret style, with intimate tabled seating.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Courage MKE Fundraiser @ Club Garibaldi, 4 p.m.

× “Which Witch?” by The Steph Lippert Project

Courage MKE provides shelter and support for LGBTQ+ kids who have been rejected and cast out by their families. Here is a chance to support the Queer spaces in your communities, lift up LGBTQ voices and catch a great lineup of talent featuring The LOL, Adorner, crimesXnature, Moustache Bride, Steph Lippert Project and Delicious Monsters.

Monday, Dec. 5

Who’s Holiday! Featuring Samantha Sostarich @ Sunstone Studios, 7 p.m.

In Who’s Holiday! This wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who, who recalls that Christmas Eve when she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken.

Cindy Lou Who from the classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas is all grown up and tells the story of her meeting with the Grinch from her perspective. Full of bawdy laughs, touching drama, and heartfelt emotion, all packed into a one–act play that carries the spirit of the holiday season.

More info here: sunstonestudiosmke.com/home.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Starcrawler @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Bet My Brains” by Starcrawler

Fully leaning into their own epic vision of a contemporary Hollywood Babylon, they’ve morphed into a modern day take on LA legends X, with a sprinkle of The Go-Go’s, a smattering of The Distillers and some Rolling Stones sleaze thrown in for good measure.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Goldings / Bernstein / Stewart Organ Trio @ Arc Theater at Saint Kate, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo: B Natural, Inc. - bnatural.nyc Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Organ Trio Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Organ Trio

Milwaukee Jazz Institute presents the trio of organist Larry Goldings, guitarist Peter Bernstein, and drummer Bill Stewart. The group celebrates a fruitful musical cooperation that has lasted for more than 30 years and produced 18 albums. In the mid ‘90s, The New York Times described Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein and Bill Stewart as “the best organ trio of the last decade.” More info here: milwaukeejazzinstitute.org/event-details/mji-presents-goldings-bernstein-stewart-organ-trio.

Blueburg Café, Open Mic Night w/ Willy Porter @ The Annex at Foxtown (6375 W. Mequon Road, Mequon), 6 p.m.

× “Breathe” by Willy Porter

Here is a special edition of Songwriter’s Spotlight at Blueburg Café, with Willy Porter joining the open mic line-up, to play a few songs and talk about the art of songwriting. Free admission.