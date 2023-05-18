This Week in Milwaukee: May 18-24, 2023

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Symphony - mso.org Billy Porter Billy Porter

Comedian Donnell Rawlings, National Pizza Day, Enlightened Brewing Company turns 10, Combustor’s album release, Fallen Down Angel’s salute John Reilly, Billy Porter, the WAMI awards show and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, May 18

The Aaron Van Oudenallen Quartet @ Transfer Pizzeria Café, 6:30 p.m.

Kick the weekend off with jazz. Saxophonist Aaron Van Oudenallen is joined by John Christensen, Hannah Johnson and Steve Peplin in Transfer Pizzeria Café’s intimate setting.

Narrow Head w/ Graham Hunt and DJ Cold Lunch @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo: Narrow Head - Bandcamp Narrow Head Narrow Head

“On their third LP, Moments of Clarity, Houston’s Narrow Head have traversed the depths of massive, churning riffs, often distorted to the point of violence, along with bouncing, lock-grooved rhythms, and crystalline, gorgeously constructed hooks. The five-piece outfit puts on a masterclass in the art of writing songs that match the pain, pleasure, and confusion of modern living.” Not sure who penned that impressive description, but it says it all. Just be sure not to snooze on the opening act Graham Hunt, whose work with Midnight Reruns and solo has left a trail of sonic earworms that artists half his age ache to come up with.

Donnell Rawlings @ Milwaukee Improv, 8 p.m. (through Sat.)

×

Donnell Rawlings gained notoriety for his hilarious sketches as Ashy Larry on Chappelle’s Show and worked on and off the stage as a comedian, actor, and podcaster. He co-starred in the HBO series “Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty.”

Friday, May 19

National Pizza Day

Cracker crust or deep dish? Tomato sauce or pesto? Argue all you want. Milwaukee is home to some fantastic pizzerias from Classic Slice, Zaffiro’s, DeMarinis and Riverwest Pizza to the always dependable Pizza Shuttle and Ian’s to the elusive availability of Cedar Teeth. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. national chain Lou Malnati's will be offering free slices at participating locations: facebook.com/events/259240056477234.

Francesca and the Night Sky @ Sherman Perk Coffee Shop, 7 p.m.

Duo Francesca and Tom open up their sound at this unique Art Deco gas station-turned-coffeeshop, which is registered on the City of Milwaukee list of Historic Properties( milwaukeenns.org/2019/09/05/the-story-of-sherman-perk-how-a-salvaged-bit-of-the-citys-past-became-a-community-gathering-spot). The low key venue in Sherman Perk (natch) serves a variety of live music, as well as high-octane and herbal beverages.

Beatallica w/ Avenues and Tigera @ Club Garibaldi, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo © Michael Tierney LLC Beatallica Beatallica

What began as an earnest and humorous crash at the intersection of the Beatles and Metallica in 2001 took on a life of its own, with members of Metallica offering praise. Milwaukee’s Beatallica was even saved from legal action by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who offered to provide assistance with legal negotiations and also asked Metallica’s longtime attorney to try to defuse the situation with Sony.

The band has played European dates, delivering songs like “Fuel on the Hill” and “I Want to Choke Your Band.” True to form, the day after this show Beatallica head south to play Chicago’s Block Sabbath street festival.

Saturday, May 20

10 Year Anniversary Block Party @ Enlightened Brewing Company, noon

Bay View’s Enlightened Brewing celebrates a decade of “providing beer for thirsty people.” The shindig kicks off at noon with Barry Johnson and WMSE’s “Boogie Ban” followed by live music from Deadelijk and Sleepy Gaucho. Sweet Smoke BBQ provides the food.

Photo courtesy Combustor Combustor Combustor

Combustor Album Release w/The Swivels, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

Although everyone in Combustor is in his 60s, they’re not dad rock or yacht rock or any other cul de sac where musicians go to die (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/combustors-combustible-rock). The Milwaukee trio of Clancy Carroll (guitars, vocals), Marc Graves (drums, percussion) and Bobby Mitchell (bass, vocals) has roots reaching back to The Haskels, The Ones and 3 On Fire. With a fire-breathing debut album they look to demonstrate what it sounds like to have a second act, or third, or fourth… Opener The Swivels deliver up-tempo grooves with a pedigree similar to the headliners: shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/carter-hunnicutts-evolution-continues.

Billy Porter - Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One @ Bradley Symphony Center, 8 p.m.

“It's really the first time that I've been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music. Through my mainstream pop music space,” says Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Tony winner Billy Porter. “It's like my magnum opus. It's everything to me. You'll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music.” Expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by Porter telling his life story through song, featuring his chart-topping hits “Love Is on the Way” and “Love Yourself,” a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose, and stunning performances of future pop classics from his forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa.

Fallen Down Angels w/Project Blue Book @ Circle A, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee postpunk-roots trio Fallen Down Angels (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/fallen-down-angels-release-new-music-with-plenty-of-history) had built up an impressive working list of over 100 songs when bassist John Reilly passed away. This show will serve as a celebration of Reilly’s life as a musician as well as the opening of a new chapter for the band.

Sunday, May 21

Expert Series: John Ridley and Kimi Hill on Chiura Obata @ Milwaukee Art Museum, 1 p.m.

Join Oscar-winning filmmaker John Ridley for a conversation about painter Chiura Obata (1885–1975) with writer, and Obata’s granddaughter, Kimi Hill. An influential California-based artist and Japanese American cultural leader, Obata captured the beauty of the American West and the tragedy of Japanese internment during World War II.

This drop-in experience is included with Museum admission and is free for members. Come prepared for your visit by reserving tickets at the door or online. The Expert Series welcomes renowned artists, scholars, and cultural activators to the Museum for expansive dialogues that dive deeper into an exhibition, artist, or theme.

41st Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards Show, Turner Hall, 7p.m.

× Expand WAMI logo

The WAMI awards show is the annual event for folks in the state’s music industry to gather together for an evening of recognition among peers. This year’s event includes Hall of Fame inductees as well as performances by 5 Card Studs, 7000apart, Candy Cigarette, Clayton, Jaquawn "da Boss" Gaston, Grand Union, Louie & The Flashbombs, Ben Mulwana, Queen of Dreams and Sugo.

The WAMI’s mission statement is to educate Wisconsin music industry persons through seminars and workshops focused on the music industry in its entirety; to provide annual scholarships to students and/or emerging artists in the Wisconsin community, and to create, organize and execute an awards ceremony, the intent of which is to recognize the accomplishments and achievements of people in the Wisconsin music industry.

I Should Know This... with special guest Mark Baden @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

WISN 12 meteorologist Mark Baden is the guest panelist for this installment of I Should Know This... Join host Kristoffer Puddicombe as he gathers some very interesting people for a unique experience that weaves together game show mechanics, live music, friendly banter, and internet ephemera. The audience can join in the fun by submitting open-ended, conversation-starting questions for Puddicombe and co-host James Boland to debate during the show, or volunteer to join our panelists onstage during the show’s second round.

Monday, May 22

Open Mic @ Bremen Café, 8 p.m.

Ready for the stage? Try out your new material in the friendly confines of Bremen’s back room.

Tuesday, May 23

Ondara w/Kiely Connell @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo: spanishvillager.com Ondara Ondara

Ondara grew up in Nairobi, Kenya listening to American alt-rock and making up his own songs. At an early age he fell in love with the music of Bob Dylan and was granted a visa through the immigration lottery system. He chose Minneapolis as his home to pursue a career as a singer and songwriter with Dylan in mind. He began making his way in the local music scene, continually writing songs about what he saw, felt and experienced in a place far different from home. Ondara says of his new album, Spanish Villager No: 3, “This collection of work and the work that lies ahead in presenting it to the world, is a metaphor for my spiritual path. There is death and resurrection in it, a peeling of layers, a pursuit of the truest form of the self in the universe. Ironically, the adaptation of the Spanish Villager character has made me more acquainted with myself.”

Wednesday, May 24

Wailin Storms w/ Ghost Cuts and Hazefader @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Andy Marino Wailin Storms Wailin Storms

Originally formed in the unrelenting heat of Corpus Christi, Texas, Wailin Storms migrated east and ended up in Durham, N. C., Their sound is justly a mix of doom-punk and swampy rock, as elements of their prior and current surroundings culminate into a unique and volatile brew. Stamped with eerily dark and ominous vocal elements reminiscent of bluesy masters like Howlin’ Wolf and Samhain with emotive nods to Destruction Unit, Bauhaus, and Jesus Lizard.