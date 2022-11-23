This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 24-30, 2022

Two turkey trots, two R&B Cadets shows, Team Bryce’s Holiday music extravaganza, Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren, Shop Local on Saturday, continuing art exhibits and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Nov. 24

Festival Foods Turkey Trot - Milwaukee

American Family Field @ American Family Field, 8 a.m. and Milwaukee Turkey Trot 5K & 8K @ McKinley Park, 9 a.m.

From an 8K run to a two-mile dog jog; walk, run or jog yourself into an appetite at these events:

festivalfoodsturkeytrot.com/event/milwaukee-wi

wisconsinruns.com/milwaukeeturkeytrot

Friday, Nov. 25

Steve Peplin @ Saint Kate, 5 p.m. (also Saturday.)

Guitarist and educator Steve Peplin has taught at Lawrence University and MATC; among others, his group Strangelander has led Rock and improvisational music down imaginative paths. Music is a huge part of his life. Here is a chance to experience his playing in a rather genteel setting.

Daryl Hall w/Todd Rundgren @ Riverside Theater, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo: Daryl Hall - Facebook Todd Rundgren and Daryl Hall Todd Rundgren and Daryl Hall

Daryl Hall’s career dates back to the Temptones, the Philadelphia blue-eyed soul group that led to Daryl Hall and John Oates, the mega-popular duo which became a “cash cow” shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/daryl-hall-solo-and-on-the-road during the MTV-era. Yet all the while there was something more to Hall, as evidenced by his experimental work with Robert Fripp youtube.com/watch?v=AZugQjlZwHs. In recent years, his Live from Daryl's House has offered glimpses behind the scenes from a fan’s perspective as well as heady collaborations.

The prize in the crackerjacks on this night will be opening act—and member of Hall’s band, fellow Philly native-son—Todd Rundgren. Rundgren produced Hall and Oates’ 1974 album War Babies while the duo made a cameo on Rundgren’s 1978 live album Back to the Bars.

Judy Collins – Holidays and Hits @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo: Bryan Ledgard via Wikimedia Commons Judy Collins Judy Collins

Judy Collins’ singular baroque folk sensibility is uniquely suited to entries from the Great Christmas Songbook. Her era-defining evergreens by Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, and originals make up the evening’s setlist.

Since her debut album, 1961’s Maid of Constant Sorrow, Collins has remained a restlessly creative force. Today, she is recognized as a noted author, an Academy Award-nominated documentary director, a Grammy Award-winning recording artist, and a boldly vulnerable storyteller. As prolific and inspired as ever, Judy released her 29th studio album, Spellbound, in February.

The R&B Cadets @ Hank Hall, 8 p.m. (also Saturday)

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

From 1980-86, the R&B Cadets invited music lovers to the dance floor. Fronted by Paul Cebar, Robin Pluer and John Sieger, with musical backing from Bob Jennings, Bob Schneider, Mike Sieger and Juli Wood, for the last several years, the group has reunited for Thanksgiving weekend shows at Shank Hall, reprising the festive soul and rock music that made them such an enormous live draw nearly four decades ago.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Shop Local @ Various Locations

Maybe you chose to ignore Black Friday. Here is a chance to shop local for the gift-giving season. Among many others, X-Ray Arcade is hosting a Punk rock rummage sale with DJs decking the decks: xrayarcade.com/calendar/2022/11/26/rummage; Cactus Club’s Small Business Saturday Market has everything from incense to plants to tattoos to food: cactusclubmilwaukee.com/events/small-business-saturday-market; 414 Milwaukee combines local pride and World Cup fever: 414milwaukee.com; and the Small Biz Shindig at the Hide House hidehouse.net has dozens of vendors, businesses, and food and drink choices available.

Team Bryce Foundation Presents: Season for a Smile @ The Cooperage, 5:30 p.m.

A CD release concert and a star-studded lineup with proceeds going to Team Bryce, the foundation dedicated to “facilitate improving the lives of children with special needs and their families by helping them achieve their full potential through participation in sports and other activities.” The free-ranging lineup includes KEEDY, Testa Rosa, The Grovelers, The Carolinas, London USA, The Quilz and more: shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/team-bryce-hosts-saturday-concert-and-releases-holiday-album.

Louie & The Flashbombs w/ Eagle Trace @ Anodyne, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Brad Rochford Louie and The Flashbombs Louie and The Flashbombs: Louie Lucchesi, Matt Meixner, Bo Conlon, Mike Benign, Al Hildenbrand, Paul Biemann

It was only a matter of time. Well, decades actually. But eventually, though the scientific magic of musical recombination vocalist/songwriter Louie Lucchesi and songwriter/guitarist Mike Benign joined forces. At a recording session recently, it was evident that time and dedication paid off, but the years have not diminished the creative spark. Their hook-filled rock and roll songs retain an urgency. From the upcoming EP, “Shiny New Skin” sounds like a hit.

The Flashbombs are a who’s-who band of local ringers: drummer Bo Conlon (BoDeans, Pat McCurdy, Crime Family), bass Paul Biemann (Blue in The Face, The Mike Benign Compulsion, Arms & Legs & Feet), guitarist Al Hildenbrand (Pet Engine, Britpop) and keyboardist Matt Meixner (Mea Jima, Milwaukee Underground Duo). Here's hoping to one day look back at Lucchesi’s recent health challenges as a footnote in the group’s history: shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/louie-lucchesi-is-well-and-ready-to-rock.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Lil Rev and Jim Eannelli @ Tonic Tavern, 4 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. - Facebook Lil Rev Lil Rev

Lil Rev and Jim Eannelli team up for an afternoon show of Old Timey, Folk, Blues and Country as well as their own music. Eannelli is producing as well as playing on Rev’s next album. His long history in Milwaukee music includes The Shivvers, Colour Radio, Locate Your Lips, Salt Creek, Sam Llanas and Peggy James. Rev became an ambassador of the ukulele long before the instrument became fashionable. His reverence (sorry) for traditional Folk and Labor songs, and as an educator has defined his career. Expect the duo to take the stage with a grab bag of songs.

Monday, Nov. 28

Dreamwell, Crowning, Bird Law, Garden Home, Endswell @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30

× Expand Photo: Dreamwell - Facebook Dreamwell Dreamwell

With the holiday season upon us, here is a welcome opportunity to ease into the new week with a relaxing program of music, all from east of the Mississippi. Dreamwell offers Screamo from Providence, Rhode Island; Crowning is more Screamo from Chicago; Bird Law is noisy, chaotic hardcore from Chicago/Lake Country; locals Garden Home deliver even more Screamo/Melodic Hardcore and Endswell is new Emo from Madison with members of Tiny Voices, Kule And Excuse Me, Who Are You? Strap in; earplugs are suggested.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

The Ashcan School and The Eight: “Creating a National Art” @ Milwaukee Art Museum, though Feb. 19

Photo by P. Richard Eells. © Artists Rights Society, New York John Sloan, Isadora Duncan, 1911 John Sloan, Isadora Duncan, 1911.

Recognized as the first American modern art movement, the Ashcan School and The Eight captured everyday life at the beginning of the 20th century, a moment of increasing industrialization and great cultural change. Rejecting what traditional art institutions considered appropriate, these artists embraced a loose painterly style to portray factories and immigrants, congested urban streets and bawdy entertainments. Some praised the artists as “creating a national art” while others dismissed them as painters of rubbish or “ashcans.”

“The Ashcan School and The Eight: ‘Creating a National Art’” re-examines these artists and the social issues they depicted, drawing parallels to those still relevant today. The Milwaukee Art Museum has one of the largest collections of works by the Ashcan School and The Eight in the United States, and the exhibition is drawn from this significant collection. Prints, drawings, paintings, and pastels by artists including Robert Henri, George Bellows, and John Sloan are featured, revealing the full range of the group’s subjects and artistic practices.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Magic Wilderness: Dreamscapes of the Forest @ Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave., West Bend), through Jan. 15.

× Expand Photo via Museum of Wisconsin Art Barbara Manger 'Into the Tangle' 'Into the Tangle' by Barbara Manger

“Nature’s opposites, from the worldly and weird to the magical and mathematical, form the content of the works: shepherdexpress.com/culture/visual-art/mowas-imaginary-ecosystem-organically-frames-its-magic-wild, which range from paintings and photographs to sculpture and mixed media.

It is no coincidence that humanity’s most enduring fairy tales take place in the forest. “The forest allows for enchantment and disenchantment,” explains folklore scholar Jack Zipes, “for it is a place where society’s conventions no longer hold true.”

“Magic Wilderness: Dreamscapes of the Forest” features work by 16 artists who present the Wisconsin wilderness in all its rebellious, bewitching glory. Installed as an imagined ecosystem, the exhibition pays homage to the opposites that coexist in nature. The lyrical and the weird, the magical and the mathematical, the micro and the macro are in evidence across paintings, sculptures, photographs and mixed media.