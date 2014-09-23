Is It Plagiarism? Or Is It Working?

The latest attack on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd I hesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that Scott Walker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all the time.

Walker’s official slogan is “It’s Working.” I know that this is completely detached from reality, but that’s what the governor of Wisconsin asserts on his taxpayer-funded website.

In a new campaign ad, candidate Walker also insists that “It’s Working.”

Not to be outdone, the Koch brothers-funded Americans for Prosperity Foundation has set up a website and campaign insisting that “It’s Still Working” to build on the “It’s Working” ads and town hall rallies it had set up during the 2011 and 2012 recalls. As Brendan Fischer of Center for Media and Democracy reported, the Koch brothers dropped $900,000 to launch this wholly unoriginal campaign.

The Koch- and Bradley Foundation-funded free-market “stink tank” MacIver Institute has also launched an “It’s Working” section on its website as well.

Of course, it makes sense that Walker, the Kochs, AFP and MacIver are all on the same page. The John Doe prosecutors allege that Walker and his campaign operative R.J. Johnson insisted that all campaign messaging was channeled to the Wisconsin Club for Growth and managed by Johnson.

So is this plagiarism? Or is it working?