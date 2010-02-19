Rogues Gone Wild

×

"I am incontrol here in the White House."Secretary of State Alexander Haig, 1981

Ah, the good old days when even a big shot like Gen.Al Haig could get in trouble for such mavericky declarations that defy basicconstitutional precedents.

In the 21st century, that's ancient history. We'veso idealized cowboy-style rebellion in matters of war and law enforcement that"going Haig" is today honored as "going rogue." Defiance, irreverence,contemptthese are the moment's most venerated postures, no matter howdestructive or lawless.

The Bush administration's illegal wiretapping andtorture sessions were the most obvious examples of the rogue sensibility onsteroids. But then came McCain-Palin, a presidential ticket predicated almostsingularly on the rogue brand. And now, even in the Obama era, that brandpervades.

It began re-emerging in September with Gen. StanleyMcChrystal's Afghan escalation plan. McChrystal didn't just ask President Obamafor more troopsprotocol-wise, that would have been completely appropriate. No,McChrystal went rogue, pre-emptively leaking his request to the media, thendelivering a public address telling Obama to immediately follow his orders.

Incredibly, few politicians or pundits raised objectionsto McChrystal's behavior. Worse, rather than firing McChrystal, Obama meeklyagreed to his demands, letting Americans know that when it comes to foreignpolicy, the rogue generalnot the popularly elected presidentis in control inthe White House.

Of course, while McChrystal's insubordination wasextra-constitutional in spirit, he at least made the effort to obtain thecommander-in-chief's rubber-stamp approval. The same cannot be said for therogues inside Obama's Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Recall that one year ago, Obama instructed the DEAto follow his campaign pledge and respect local statutes legalizing medicinalmarijuana. When the DEA kept raiding pot dispensaries in states that had passedsuch laws, Attorney General Eric Holder reiterated the cease and desist decree,stating that "What (Obama) said during the campaign is now Americanpolicy."

As even more raids nonetheless continued, theJustice Department then issued an explicit memo ordering federal agents torefrain from prosecuting those who are in "compliance with existing statelaws providing for the medical use of marijuana."

And yet the DEA has recently intensified itscrackdown. Here in Coloradowherevoters enshrined medical marijuana's legality in our state constitutionthe fedsnot only raided two dispensaries, but did so in a way that deliberatelyhumiliated their superiors.

In January, the DEA stormed a company that performscannabis quality tests. The firm’s alleged infraction? Following protocol andformally applying for a federal equipment license. DEA rogues responded to therequest not with thanks orheaven forbidapproval, but instead with thegestapo.

This was topped last week when DEA agents arrested amedical marijuana grower who dared discuss his business with a local newsoutlet. Sensing a PR opportunity, DEA agent Jeffrey Sweetin used the spectacleto insist that he will not listen to stand-down directives from his bosses.

"The time is coming when we go into adispensary, we find out what their profit is, we seize the building and wearrest everybody," Sweetin menacingly intoned.

Once again, a rogue going wild and once again, tacitacceptance. Rather than personnel changes reining in the out-of-control agency,the president has nominated the acting Bush-appointed DEA administrator,Michele Leonhart, to a full term.

The message, then, should be clear: If you'relooking for who is "in control" of our military and police forces,don't look to the established chain of command and don't look to constitutionalprovisions that mandate civilian authority over the government bayonet. Look tothe most reckless roguesit's a good bet they're the ones running the show.

David Sirotais the author of the best-selling books "Hostile Takeover" and"The Uprising." He hosts the morning show on AM760 in Colorado and blogs atOpenLeft.com. E-mail him at ds@davidsirota.com or follow him on Twitter @davidsirota.

COPYRIGHT2010 CREATORS.COM