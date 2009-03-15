Badger Men defeat MN State 4-2, advance to WCHA Final Five

After last night's bombarding 7-1 victory, tonight's 4-2 win seemed like a grinder. Yet, aside from a late-game barrage, it felt like the Badgers had control of the entire match.

Midway through the final period, the announcers on my broadcast commented that Minnesota State had not changed their game plan. I think they were saying that the Mavericks hadn't panicked, but it also made me wonder why, when you lost 7-1 yesterday and were down 3-1 here, you would not change your game plan.

Either way, the Badgers sweep and head to Minnesota next week as the three seed in the WCHA Final Five.