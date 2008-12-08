Brewers Update

Winter meetings start today and first on the agenda for Doug Melvin is to meet with Sabathia's people to find out where the Brewers stand. It's been a month since the Brewers made their offer and since then, the lines of communication have been pretty closed.

*The Brewers signed former Orioles closer Jorge Julio to a non-guaranteed one year deal last week. Though he has prior experience as a closer, it's still being said the Brewers are looking for a closer on the free agent market, so it's not definite that Julio's the new guy.

*This article from MilwaukeeBrewers.com says that JJ Hardy is on the edge of his seat during the winter meetings because rumors have been swirling that he'll be on the trade block. The Brewers ARE desperate for some pitching and JJ's likely the most solid player we have that we're readily willing to trade, since we've got Alcides Escobar ready and waiting in the wings.

All of the Brewers dealings hinge on whether or not they get Sabathia. From the article:" That answer will help dictate the rest of the offseason for a team that needs a quality starting pitcher if Sabathia moves on, plus left-handed bats and a reliever or two -- possibly a closer -- regardless of Sabathia's decision."

*Spring Training tickets went on sale today

*Sheets, CC and Shouse all declined arbitration

*Rumors abound that Melvin will be offering to add a 6th year to the Brewers offer to Sabathia if that would sweeten the deal.

*Former Brewer Don Money, who had been managing in Huntsville, is the new Nashville Sounds manager.