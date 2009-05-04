Brewers win another one in dramatic fashion

This game had it all -

Bill Hall started in left and subsequently left with a hamstring cramp in the second inning

Chris Duffy replaced Hall in left field and made a beautiful catch while running into the wall

Mike Cameron also ran into the wall, though he didn't make the catch. For awhile it looked like we'd lose outfielders in consecutive innings and be subjected to a Duffy, Nelson, Hart outfield!

Ryan Braun stayed in Milwaukee to have an MRI, arrived late to the game when they weren't sure he'd get there at all, pinch-hit and drove in two runs on a sad little bloop single to right that landed somewhere between the back-pedaling infielders and the charging outfielders

Rickie Weeks having a career game on both defense and offense

Having the game on the line in the 9th with Kendall, Counsell and Hardy in line to bat and it actually ending up in a run!

Trevor Hoffman's first road save for the Brewers

Also, there was an interesting graphic during the FSN broadcast - thought it was worth sharing for those who didn't see it. Since it was broadcast during tonight's game, it only included stats for the first 15 wins.

Brewers Pirates

Wins 15 0

Total Runs 96 40

Runs in the 7th inningkknd 34 11

Home Runs 22 9

Bullpen ERA 1.77 8.08

Brewers scored 5 runs off the Pirates' bullpen tonight.