Hart, Braun, Gallardo named All-Stars

Despite not being on the ballot, Corey Hart, who leads the league in many offensive categories, made the player vote and due to injury to fan-voted Jason Heyward of the Braves, may be in line to start the All-Star Game next to Ryan Braun.

Braun set a Brewers record by being voted in three straight years by the fans. He led all NL outfielders in fan voting.

This J-S article has some "woe is me" quotes from Corey that make me wonder why he claims to have been hurt by the decision of the club to not have him starting on Opening Day. He admits he wasn't playing well. He'd just gotten a big pay day due to arbitration. But he was hurt when his poor second half of 09 and even poorer Spring Training meant Jim Edmonds got the Opening Day start.

This marks the fourth straight season that at least three Brewers were named to the All-Star team.

Yovani Gallardo ranks among league-leaders in strikeouts and his two complete games and two shut outs surely didn't hurt his cause.

He's scheduled to pitch on Friday in Milwaukee, which will give him plenty of recovery time to be able to make an appearance in the ASG on Tuesday.