Jessie Vetter wins Patty Kaz Award!

Vetter has had an illustrious career at Wisconsin that includes multiple NCAA records and nearly every UW goaltender record. Along with her individual accomplishments, Vetter leads UW into the NCAA title game for the fourth consecutive year, where she holds a 10-1-0 record in NCAA tournament appearances.

Although Vetter has proven her abilities throughout her career, the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award recognizes the student-athlete for their performance that year. This season Vetter set a new NCAA record for career shutouts (38), season shutouts (13) and career victories (90). She ranks second in the nation with a 1.29 goals-against average and leads the nation in minutes played (2281:51) and save percentage (.940).

Off the ice, Vetter has been involved in the local community. She has made presentations at multiple schools including Taylor Prairie, Waunakee Arboretum Elementary and St. Jerome. Further, she participated in the Easter Seals golf fundraiser and visited the Ronald McDonald House.

Vetter is Wisconsin's second winner of the Patty Kaz - Sara Bauer won it in 2006.