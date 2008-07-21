Frankie Plays Sheepshead

Get on your thinking caps, grab a deck of cards, and head to the sheepshead match to “trump” all others. Following tradition, German Fest is hosting hourly sheepshead sessions each day of the Fest. There is a new location this year, so look for the card tourney on the north end of the grounds across from the Potawatomi Bingo Tent. Anyway, if you need a refresher course in sheepshead, I found a pretty helpful link for you to visit before the sessions begin. Think you want to compete? Jot down these times and dates and good luck!

Thursday, July 24:

3 sessions beginning at 6 p.m.; final at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 25:

7 sessions beginning at 4 p.m.; final starts at 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 26:

10 sessions beginning at 1 p.m.; final starts at 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 27:

9 sessions beginning at 1 p.m.; final starts at 9 p.m.

Fast Facts:

Fifteen hands will be played per hourly session.

$3 per person per session

Five people/hands per table