Dine and Dance at Polonez

Given the city’s immigrant history, there are surprisingly few Polish restaurants in the area. One of them is the pleasing Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis), which is owned by George and Aleksandra Burzynski, natives of Poland. The menu is filled with Polish favorites like stuffed cabbage and beef roulade. For the best introduction to the food, try the Saturday dinner buffet, which features many of the best items on the menu. Live polka music every Saturday evening encourages diners to get on the dance floor. And the restaurant’s charming bar serves a very impressive selection of Polish beers and vodkas. All of this makes Polonez a St. Francis classic.