Short Orders (The Harp)

One of Milwaukee’s classic Irish pubs, The Harp (113 E. Juneau Ave.), has a new owner: restaurateur R.C. Schmidt, who also owns the Trinity Three Irish Pubs just a block to the east. The Harp has undergone renovation, but the character remains the same. A fresh coat of paint has been added to the exterior, while the biggest interior change is the addition of private booths that incorporate church pewsthe perfect seat for a religious Guinness drinker. There are some changes to the menu, too. Many of the sandwiches will still be familiar, but a few items have been borrowed from the Trinity menu as well. Reuben rolls of corned beef and cabbage can serve as an appetizer as well as an entr%uFFFDe. There is also a fish fry served daily. The new and improved Harp takes the right approach: Why tinker with success?

Photo by Kate Engbring