Time Off for Good Eating

Since 2010, Off the Clock (4301 S. Howell Ave.) has occupied the handsome brick structure with leaded glass windows and dark wainscoting that has filled the corner of Bolivar and Howell for longer than anyone can remember. The new owners renamed the restaurant to suggest a place where patrons can escape from work with happy-hour specials and reasonably priced comfort food. The new menu has some novel twists on old favorites, including a sweet potato appetizer with Parmesan dipping sauce. The Italian sausage is made from an old family recipe, and the sandwiches are nicely prepared with caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms. There are nine kinds of burgers, half a dozen pizzas, chili every day and a fish fry on Fridays. The spicy Bloody Marys will clear your sinuses.