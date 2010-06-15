Vegetarians Rejoice at Riviera Maya

×

When it comes tolocal Mexican dining, vegetarians are usually out of luck. Options typicallyconsist of a cheese quesadilla and possibly a cheese chimichanga. Even mostbean items are out because they might be cooked with lard. An exception to thisvegetarian dilemma can be found on the menu at Riviera Maya (2258 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), located inBay View. The menu is structured differently, in that most entrees are basedfirst on the moles. Then diners choose between meat or vegetarian options.Other items, like tacos and burritos, are offered the same way. Onevegetarian-only item is rollitos de col, or stuffed cabbage. The cabbage leafis filled with zucchini, corn, red bell pepper and carrot. It is served with amild red sauce and topped with pieces of queso fresco. Do not forget thetortilla soup, which might be the best item on the menu. Riviera Maya provesthat vegetarians need not be ignored.