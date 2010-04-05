×

Delivering on itstitle, Dommin’s Love Is Gone playslike a soundtrack for brokenhearted goths. Consider the leadoff track, in whichfragile lead vocalist, guitarist and band namesake Kristofer Dommin sings, “Myheart in your hands/Closing your grip/I’m so afraid that you’ll leave me cold”over a doomy claustrophobic arrangement worthy of serious fist-pumping. Withlong black locks that droop over the middle of his face, Dommin looks like anoutcast from A Flock of Seagulls. But he fancies himself a modern-day Everyman,a tortured-heart victim of love who thanks “inspirational girlfriends” in Love Is Gone’s liner notes. His clearbaritone and the band’s retro sound, which relies heavily on atmospherickeyboards and razor-sharp guitars, lend Dommin an updated Doors-meets-DepecheMode vibe.

Although it feelstoo long at 15 songs and 51-and-a-half minutes, the haunting Love Is Gone drains more emotion fromboth the band and its listeners than lengthier, more complex albums.

Dommin will perform with HIM at The Rave onSaturday, April 10.



