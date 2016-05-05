Here's Bay View's 2016 Chill On The Hill Schedule

× Expand Courtesy Bay View Neighborhood Association

The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually included a handful of relatively young bands from the city's various rock and indie scenes, this year's is absolutely loaded with them.

The series runs Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. through the end of August. The complete schedule is below.

6/7 Opening Night

THE MOSLEYS

with Bay View High School Drum Line

6/14

FOREIGN GOODS

with Collective Neurosis

6/21

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, Edo de Wart, Music Director, Yaniv Dinur Conductor, presented by Habush Habush & Rottier

with the Daley Debutantes Baton and Drum Corp

6/28

AUTOMatic

EVAN CHRISTIAN and The Stinkies

with Jay Matthes

7/5

AMERICAN LEGION BAND

with Ronald Reagan High School Jazz Band

7/12

SOUL LOW

PAPER HOLLAND

with Janice And Friends

7/19 Ladies Rock Night

TIGERNITE

FAUX FICTION

with Ladies Rock 2016 Campers

7/26 Run for the Parks, in Partnership with the Park People of Milwaukee

ROCKET PALOMA

ATOMIC SPINS

with Myles Coyne

8/2 Kids and Family Night

THE CAVEWIVES

with The Latchkeys and Girls Rock Milwaukee

8/9 Corn Roast Night

THRIFTONES

CACTUS BROTHERS

with Caley Conway

8/16

JON BURK’S BAND

JOKER’S HENCHMAN

with Kinsella Irish Dancers Opening and Shamrock Club Pipes and Drums at Intermission

8/23

TROLLEY

INDONESIAN JUNK

with Milwaukee Choristers

8/30 Closing Night

MIDNIGHT RERUNS

with Claire Kelly