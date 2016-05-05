Here's Bay View's 2016 Chill On The Hill Schedule

Courtesy Bay View Neighborhood Association
The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually included a handful of relatively young bands from the city's various rock and indie scenes, this year's is absolutely loaded with them.
The series runs Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. through the end of August. The complete schedule is below.
6/7 Opening Night
THE MOSLEYS
with Bay View High School Drum Line
6/14
FOREIGN GOODS
with Collective Neurosis
6/21
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, Edo de Wart, Music Director, Yaniv Dinur Conductor, presented by Habush Habush & Rottier
with the Daley Debutantes Baton and Drum Corp
6/28
AUTOMatic
EVAN CHRISTIAN and The Stinkies
with Jay Matthes
7/5
AMERICAN LEGION BAND
with Ronald Reagan High School Jazz Band
7/12
SOUL LOW
PAPER HOLLAND
with Janice And Friends
7/19 Ladies Rock Night
TIGERNITE
FAUX FICTION
with Ladies Rock 2016 Campers
7/26 Run for the Parks, in Partnership with the Park People of Milwaukee
ROCKET PALOMA
ATOMIC SPINS
with Myles Coyne
8/2 Kids and Family Night
THE CAVEWIVES
with The Latchkeys and Girls Rock Milwaukee
8/9 Corn Roast Night
THRIFTONES
CACTUS BROTHERS
with Caley Conway
8/16
JON BURK’S BAND
JOKER’S HENCHMAN
with Kinsella Irish Dancers Opening and Shamrock Club Pipes and Drums at Intermission
8/23
TROLLEY
INDONESIAN JUNK
with Milwaukee Choristers
8/30 Closing Night
MIDNIGHT RERUNS
with Claire Kelly