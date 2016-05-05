Here's Bay View's 2016 Chill On The Hill Schedule

The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually included a handful of relatively young bands from the city's various rock and indie scenes, this year's is absolutely loaded with them.

The series runs Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. through the end of August. The complete schedule is below.

6/7  Opening Night

THE MOSLEYS 

with Bay View High School Drum Line

 

6/14

FOREIGN GOODS 

with Collective Neurosis        

 

6/21

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, Edo de Wart, Music Director, Yaniv Dinur Conductor, presented by Habush Habush & Rottier

with the Daley Debutantes Baton and Drum Corp

 

6/28

AUTOMatic 

EVAN CHRISTIAN and The Stinkies 

with Jay Matthes 

 

7/5

AMERICAN LEGION BAND 

with Ronald Reagan High School Jazz Band

 

7/12

SOUL LOW  

PAPER HOLLAND 

with Janice And Friends

 

7/19  Ladies Rock Night     

TIGERNITE 

FAUX FICTION

with Ladies Rock 2016 Campers

 

7/26  Run for the Parks, in Partnership with the Park People of Milwaukee

ROCKET PALOMA 

ATOMIC SPINS 

with Myles Coyne

 

8/2  Kids and Family Night

THE CAVEWIVES 

with The Latchkeys and Girls Rock Milwaukee

 

8/9  Corn Roast Night

THRIFTONES 

CACTUS BROTHERS 

with Caley Conway

 

8/16

JON BURK’S BAND  

JOKER’S HENCHMAN 

with Kinsella Irish Dancers Opening and Shamrock Club Pipes and Drums at Intermission

 

8/23

TROLLEY 

INDONESIAN JUNK 

with Milwaukee Choristers 

 

8/30  Closing Night

MIDNIGHT RERUNS 

with Claire Kelly