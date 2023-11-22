This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 22-29, 2023

× Expand Small Business Saturday

Wednesday, Nov. 22

25th Annual "Nod to Bob" - A Tribute to Bob Dylan @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn, p.m.

What began as a benefit 25 years ago when Paul Cebar and the Milwaukeeans' van full of gear was stolen has evolved into an annual event that also serves a meetup for folks coming home for the holiday. For the price of the door (a donation to Hunger Task Force), you get an evening of Bob Dylan songs as performed by Bill Camplin, Denny Rauen, The John Sieger Combo, The Hanson Family, Frogwater and more. Full lineup here: linnemans.com/event/november-22-2023.

Thursday, Nov. 23

× “Be Thankful For What You Got” by William DeVaughn

Friday, Nov. 24

Combustor vinyl release w/Eric Blowtorch and DJ Eric Von Munz @ Lilliput Records, 4 p.m.

Witnesses to the Revolution of 1977, Combustor has been around the block and back. Clancy Carroll, Marc Graves and Bobby Mitchell—lots of history is encoded in Combustor’s lineup and is audible on the album. “Bent” and “Rails” reflect back on ‘70s hard rock with expressive guitar playing rising from a steady, driving beat. “Katie Dropped an F Bomb” is punk pure and simple (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/combustors-combustible-rock).

The harshly astringent tones of “Accelerate” point to the industrial sounds of Ministry. “One More Siren” suggests funk influences with lyrics delivered in near-rap cadences. The pace-setting bass on “Supercool” may remind longtime Milwaukee music fans of another Starship band, the guitar-less trio called Oil Tasters. Eric Blowtorch’s latest 45 is a tribute to his late collaborators Rob McCuen and Cecilio Negrón Jr., featuring contributions from those key Milwaukee musicians. DJ Eric Von Munz keeps the sonic shenanigans moving.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Small Business Saturday @ various locations

A day for locals like 414Milwaukee, “This is how we sustain a maker economy. We work super hard to make stuff you like, to make our community stronger and to make a difference. If you want to help shape culture, then this is your chance to make Milwaukee rad.”

Small Business Saturday began in 2010 as a nationwide event to raise public awareness of the importance of shopping at locally owned businesses. This year, Small Business Saturday is more important than ever.

The Midnight Purchase w/Michael Swan @ Ope Brewing, 7 p.m.

× “Chasing” by The Midnight Purchase

Orlando Peña’s sturdy songwriting gives The Midnight Purchase room to roam. The group’s four-song EP, National Sessions, reveals The Band-like sounds of young folks older than their years.

Soul Low @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m., also Sunday

× "Bad Set of Moods" by Soul Low

From 2009-18 Soul Low released four full-length records, four EPs, a live record, and a string of singles. The quartet toured the country extensively winning over fans with their blend of high energy performances and introspective lyrics. The group reunites for the 10-year anniversary of their debut record UNEASY performing it for the first time front to back. Motel Breakfast opens Saturday, Caley Conway opens Sunday.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Urban Heat w/ Rare DM, FakeTwin and DJ Dance Commandr @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× "Rolex" by Rare DM

End the holiday weekend with a bang. Urban Heat are a three-piece American post-punk band from Austin, TX. They fuse dark ‘80s stylings with modern flourishes. Rare DM is Brooklyn-based singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Erin Hoagg. With a collection of vintage analog synths, Hoagg transforms the mundane into the magical, transposing real DMs she’s sent and received into romantic darkwave dance-pop music. Milwaukee’s FakeTwin is described as unpleasant Milwaukee noise rock; 50/50 too loud and un-danceable.

Monday, Nov. 27

Chris Isaak: It's Almost Christmas Tour @ The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

× "Everybody Knows It's Christmas" by Chris Isaak

Crooner Chris Isaak kicks off the holiday season with his Holiday Tour. Hear hits like “Wicked Game” along with classic holiday songs as only Isaak can sing them. Over the course of his 40-year career, platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Isaak has performed across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. His music and film credits include 13 critically acclaimed studio albums, 12 chart-topping singles along with appearances in films The Silence of the Lambs and That Thing You Do! and the surreal TV series “The Chris Isaak Show.”

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Hillbilly Casino w/Cynthia Starich Band Featuring Chris Hanson and the Gang @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “She's Got Tricks” by Hillbilly Casino

Hillbilly Casino, the Nashville band that took its cues from the likes of Black Flag, Fugazi, and Youth Brigade by booking their own tours, and producing and releasing their own CDs and T-shirts, and spending hundreds of hours in their old grey Econoline van getting the rock and roll out to the people.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol @ The Pabst Theater, through Dec. 24

× Behind the Scenes, "A Christmas Carol" 2023

“There’s no such thing as ghosts. Humbug!”

Those (in)famous words can only mean one thing: Christmastime is near. And that means ... Ebenezer Scrooge is back! As the Shepherd Express’ Harry Cherkinian wrote about last year’s production of the Charles Dickens classic (https://shepherdexpress.com/culture/theater/no-humbug-at-the-reps-christmas-carol/) We all know the storyline: Scrooge is mean and nasty and miserly to everyone, particularly his devoted, kind assistant, Bob Cratchit. His former business partner in life, Jacob Marley, visits him as a suffering ghost and warns Scrooge of a chance to redeem himself. But only if he’s visited by, what else? Ghosts.

And we find his crotchety miserly self in a splendid and delightful production of the Milwaukee Rep’s annual A Christmas Carol. And oh, what fun it is to watch as Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas while being visited by, that’s right, ghosts. Three to be exact. More info here: milwaukeerep.com./shows/show/a-christmas-carol-2023.