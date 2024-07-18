This Week in MKE Music: July 18-24, 2024

× Expand Photo via bradystreet.org Brady Street Festival Brady Street Festival

Bill Camplin on the roof, GBUFO Invasion Fest, Paisley Fields at Ope Brewing, Gallery Night and a one-day music festival at the 3rd Annual Santa's Summer Toy Drive and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, July 18

Bill Camplin @ Charles E. Fromage, 6:30 p.m.

The rooftop summer music series continues with folk legend Bill Camplin performing solo. In 1971 Camplin recorded the album Roots with the band Woodbine and since then he’s continued to hone his craft in the land of literate songwriting and open-tuned guitars.

Waukesha County Fair, through Sunday

The oldest county fair in Wisconsin celebrates rural heritage with barnyard animals, crafts, foods and farm displays. Rides on the midway and music from headliners Rodney Atkins, Daughtry and Bret Michaels. More info at waukeshacountyfair.com.

Friday, July 19

GBUFO Invasion Fest 2024 @ The Tarlton Theatre (405 W. Walnut St., Green Bay)

× Expand Photo via Plasticland - plasticland.band Plasticland Plasticland

Before the NFL season takes over Green Bay, the city is fair game for the annual UFO Invasion Fest. The three-day music festival boasts several Milwaukee connections. With the kickass new album Spree, Plasticland (shepherdexpress.com/music/album-reviews/spree-by-plasticland )returns to the stage; the legendary neo-psychedelic band last played Green Bay in 1988.

Other rock and roll animals who can be observed outside their natural habitat include The Mighty Deer Lick, Chinese Telephones, Aluminum Knot Eye and Jinksie. If this hi-energy gathering of the tribes reminds you of Memphis’ Gonerfest, well maybe it is more than a coincidence.

Through Sunday. More info at facebook.com/events/1000707758332219.

Paisley Fields w/ Maximiano Janairo and The Slow Harvest @ Ope Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m.

× “Iowa” by Paisley Fields

Singer, songwriter, and bandleader Paisley Fields “contrasts the mainstream narrative of rural life – one of freedom, open spaces, and community—with his own experience as a queer person, in which the natural beauty that surrounds him is also isolating and dangerous.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The Neckbones w/Spidora and Toadskin @ Last Rites, 8 p.m.

Oxford, Miss. band The Neckbones were the only non-blues act on the Fat Possum roster in the ‘90s yet they fit right in with the spirit of the label. No less an authority than MTV described their music as “the greasy, ballsy kind of rock ‘n’ roll that most bands have either forgotten or abandoned.” (shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/neckbones-at-last-rites)

Gallery Night @ Historic third Ward, East Town and Walker’s Point, also Saturday

Discover new art and artists. Gallery Night unites the city through art. Experience the vast creative culture in Milwaukee discovering local galleries, art, and artists. This free, two-day, quarterly event offers you the opportunity to buy original art, dine in outstanding restaurants, and shop in unique boutiques.

Manger-Duback Studio in the Marshall Building will feature Frank Murn Automata, the mesmerizing creations of a 95-year-old retired judge. The Slovenia-born artist’s eight moving automata or whirligigs designed and are brightly colored whimsical wooden sculptures normally propelled by wind. The largest of the intricate works stand nearly four feet high and feature more than forty painted, moving figures.

Also, join the Friends of Catalano Square Fundraiser on Friday at Club Charlies. Jorge Vallentine plays music from 6-9 p.m. A new block party event is set for September, for those who fondly recall Ayre in the Square.

More info at gallerynightmke.com.

Saturday, July 20

3rd Annual Santa's Summer Toy Drive @ Wisconsin Harley-Davidson (1280 Blue Ribbon Dr., Oconomowoc), 2 p.m.

× “Suicide Rockers” by The Grovelers

Christmas in July? Here’s a toy drive that just happens to have a concert attached. Music from The Chris Haise Band, The Grovelers, Palm Ghosts, Elephonic and Shelly Mack & The ReUnion feat. Tallan Noble Latz. Brought to you by the folks at Team Bryce who released the Season for Smile (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/team-bryce-hosts-saturday-concert-and-releases-holiday-album) album of local artists covering holiday classics.

Cheelabration @ The Cheel, (105 S. Main St., Thiensville), 2 p.m.

× Expand Cheelabration banner

The list of local restaurants serving Nepalese fare and other food from the region around the Himalayas is a short one. The Cheel returned after a three-year hiatus from a devastating fire and celebrates a decade with a full day of music with The Stephen Hull Experience, Sugo, The Cash Box Kings and Candy Cigarettes.

Brady Street Festival, Noon

From Farwell/Oakland to Van Buren/Holton, the annual street festival magnifies the spirit of the Brady Street neighborhood with all its funky charm. Milwaukee’s version of Haight-Ashbury offers food, vendors and music. Four stages will include music from Ben Mulwanna, Ladybird, Social Cig, Louie and the Flashbombs, Wave Chapelle and more. The eclectic one-day fest kicks off with Dog Yoga at noon and concludes with the Brady Street Babes drag show in the evening.

Boy Dirt Car w/ Vocokesh and Drekka @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.

Expand Boy Dirt Car at Jazz Gallery banner

Boy Dirt Car is 43 years young, Vocokesh has been around for about three decades—both bands deserve their own chapters in the underground history of Milwaukee’s music where drone, noise and improvisation merge.

With about 100 releases, per Bandcamp, Drekka’s dedication to recording and documenting sounds is impressive. With sounds described as “hushed, cinematic, ambient, ethereal-folk, at times discordant and menacing, more often communicative and inviting,” an enigmatic description of a performance said that Drekka “kept trying to concentrate on the show but found himself staring at the ceiling thinking about something he hadn't ever thought about before. Both of those are nice descriptions.”

Sunday, July 21

Locust Street Bazaar @ Locust from Humboldt to Pierce, 11 a.m.

The third Sunday of the month through October, Locust Street Bazaar offers vendors, three busker stages of music and poetry, food and drink, a children’s area with a petting zoo, coloring books and games, and a visit by the Milwaukee Fire Department complete with a fire engine and equipment demonstrations.

Collection boxes will dot the street in support of Riverwest’s Kinship Food Pantry.

Benefit for P.T. Pedersen @ Kochanski’s Concertina Bar, 2 p.m.

× “The Back Scratcher” by Reverend Raven

Bassist P. T. Pedersen has been a professional musician since 1962 when he joined his first band with famed harp player Jim Liban on drums. With the blues community gathering, this event is set up to raise funds for Pedersen’s cancer treatment. The lineup includes Alex Wilson, Incorruptibles, 6L6, Reverend Raven & Westside Andy with the Chain Smoking Altar Boys, Bourbon Jockeys, Blues Disciples and The Complainers. There will also be a raffle and auction.

Monday, July 22

Wesli @ Musical Mondays – Lake Park, 6:30 p.m.

× “Blackman Samba” by Wesli

Wesli is the stage name of Haitian / Canadian Wesley Louissaint, one of Haiti’s most revered and accomplished musicians. Bringing together Montreal and Haitian talents, Wesli’s music unites Haitian vodou and rara with roots, reggae, Afrobeat, electronic music and hip-hop flavors.

Tuesday, July 23

Rainbow Summer @ Marcus Performing Arts Center Outdoor Grounds, through Saturday

× “Simple Man” by Robert Randolph

Music fans of a certain age will recall the weekly Rainbow Summer concerts at the Peck Pavilion. Here is a new spin, with five evening shows. LowDown Brass Band is a one-of-a-kind horn ensemble providing a modern take on hip hop, soul, reggae and jazz. Robert Randolph Band, led by its pedal steel guitarist namesake, will give a joyous, gospel-infused genre-bending performance.

Radio Free Honduras incorporates the colorful tastes of salsa, samba, and bossa nova into their music, drawing influence from the diverse musical traditions of Latin America. An intrepid interdisciplinary instrumental music ensemble, Mucca Pazza is known for their danceable music, irresistible energy, and unmistakable sound. More info at marcuscenter.org/get-tickets/rainbow-summer.

Wednesday, July 24

Milwaukee Night Market @ West Wisconsin Avenue between Second Street and Vel. R. Phillips Avenue, 5 p.m.

× Expand Milwaukee Night Market logo

The Milwaukee Night Market is a one-of-a-kind, free outdoor street festival showcasing a variety of local Milwaukee vendors, performers and artists. It transforms the heart of downtown into an exciting fusion of all the city has to offer.

Live music from Emmitt James, performances by Tamarind Belly Dance and Milwaukee Hittaz Drumline, and DJs Don B and Gemini Gilly. Also August 14 and September 11. More info at mkenightmarket.com/about.