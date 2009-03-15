Badger Women headed to Frozen Four

The Badger women's hockey team will be headed to their fourth straight Frozen Four starting next Friday in Boston after a dominating quarterfinal victory over Dartmouth today.

Afterward, the Dartmouth coach seemed a little stunned:

“Wow, Wisconsin is pretty good,” Hudak said with a nervous laugh. “We made seven or eight mistakes and they scored on seven of them.”

Patty Kaz finalist Jessie Vetter made 32 saves and helped completely blank Dartmouth's number two in the nation power play unit over five opportunities.

The shut out was Vetter's 38.

Hilary Knight had a career-high six points, scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Angie Keseley added a hat trick and two assists.

From the JSOnline recap:

"Knight, who entered the day second in the nation in goals per game (1.11) and points per game (1.97), scored two goals and added four assists. She had both goals and three assists in the first two periods as UW built a 5-0 lead.

Lawler, who entered the day No. 1 in the nation in assists with 39, recorded a goal and two assists.

Vetter stopped 32 shots to set an NCAA record for shutouts in a season with 13. She added to her two all-time NCAA marks, victories (89) and shutouts (38)."