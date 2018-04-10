What to Do on Milwaukee Day 2018

× Expand Photo Credit: Jabolins (Flickr CC)

Over the course of its nine years, Milwaukee Day has become the embodiment of the recent surge in city pride. April 14 (4/14) has become the day to celebrate Milwaukee’s history, as well as the many local artists, musicians and makers that make the city such a fun and exciting place to live now. Shops offer deals on Milwaukee-made products. City tours are taken. People indulge in local craft beers.

But the highlight of this year’s Milwaukee Day is the city’s vibrant and diverse music scene. Artists such as Lex Allen, Tigernite, Paper Holland, Devil Met Contention, ZED KENZO and Vincent Vangreat will perform at venues throughout the city, some of which are even free to the public.

Below is a listing of Milwaukee Day activities that run the gamut of everything that Milwaukee has to offer.

4/14 Day Celebration @ Historic Milwaukee, Inc. (235 E. Michigan St.), 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Historic Milwaukee Inc. will be taking customers on a Downtown Milwaukee tour beginning at noon. You can book your tour by going to www.historicmilwaukee.org or calling 414-277-7795. Historic Milwaukee will also be selling neighborhood posters for $4.14.

4/14 Day @ The Waxwing (1800 E. North Ave.), 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Waxwing has become one of the go-to destinations for purchasing locally made goods. For Milwaukee Day, the shop will offer customers 14% off everything in the store and a raffle ticket for every $50 spent.

4/14 Show @ Landmark Lanes (2220 N. Farwell Ave.), 8 p.m.

The Landmark Lanes Moon Room will play host to two Michigan punk bands, Outside and Worn Spirit, as well as local punk rockers Under Hoan in a special 4/14 Day show. Doors open at 8 p.m., with music starting at 9:30. There is a $5 cover at the door.

4-1-4 Flight Special @ Broken Bat Brewing Company (231 E. Buffalo St.), noon-11 p.m.

The Third Ward’s baseball-loving brewery will celebrate 4/14 with $9 three-pour flights all day ($4+$1+$4. Get it?). Any tap beer can be included in this special.

414 Everyone @ Too Much Rock for One Hand (207 E. Buffalo St.), noon-6 p.m.

The 414 flag is nearly as ubiquitous as the People’s Flag of Milwaukee these days, and Too Much Rock for One Hand’s shirts are also everywhere. To celebrate Milwaukee Day, Too Much Metal is releasing a collection of shirts that it says celebrates “the rich and diverse community” that is “the future of this city.”

Brew City Half Marathon @ Estabrook Park (4400 N. Estabrook Dr.), 8 a.m.

A great way to start your Milwaukee Day is by going on a long run through the city. The Brew City Half Marathon (there is also a 10k or 5k option) begins and ends at Estabrook Park. The event raises funds for Hunger Task Force.

Devil Met Contention and Paper Holland @ Boone & Crockett (2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), 8-11 p.m.

Milwaukee Day also marks the final Saturday of Boone & Crockett’s Kinnickinnic Avenue location. The popular cocktail bar will make a move to the former Wherehouse space (818 S. Water St.) in Walker’s Point. To celebrate the final weekend, Devil Met Contention and Paper Holland will perform.

Free 4/14 Milwaukee Family Day @ Milwaukee County Historical Society (910 N. Old World 3rd St.), 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Historical Society will open their doors for a free event celebrating the city of Milwaukee. The event gives attendees access to the Historical Society’s 2018 feature exhibition, Back Yards to Big Leagues: Milwaukee's Sports and Recreation History.

Milwaukee Day @ Harley-Davidson Museum (400 W. Canal St.), 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

One of Milwaukee’s most iconic companies, Harley-Davidson, will open up the doors to their museum for free for anyone wearing any piece of clothing with the word Milwaukee emblazoned on it. The museum’s MOTOR Bar & Restaurant will serve cheeseburgers for just $4.14.

Milwaukee Day Benefit Show @ Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.), 9 p.m.

The Riverwest Public House will host a benefit show featuring performances by The MilBillies, Area Jazz Band and Lee's Cash & Carry, with more performers to be announced. The Public House will also have a special on Milwaukee-made products. There is a $5 suggested donation at the door.

Milwaukee Day Concert @ Tonic Tavern (2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), 5-8 p.m.

Breaking and Entering is celebrating Milwaukee Day by organizing a free show at Tonic Tavern. Vincent Vangreat, Ninja Sauce, Kareem City and Yogie B & Keez will all perform for a day of 414 hip-hop.

Milwaukee Day Show @ Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.), 9 p.m.

One of Milwaukee’s newer live music destinations, Company Brewing, will host performances by Tigernite, Midwest Death Rattle and ZED Kenzo. Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

Milwaukee Day Party @ Great Lakes Distillery (616 W. Virginia St.), 6-10 p.m.

Great Lakes Distillery will celebrate Milwaukee Day with themed cocktails, mini sausage appetizers and more.

Milwaukee Flight Night @ The Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.), 2-5 p.m.

As Milwaukee’s craft beer scene grows, Milwaukee Day is a perfect opportunity to showcase what the city’s best brewers have to offer. Third Space Brewing, Good City Brewing and Milwaukee Brewing Co. will each bring one hoppy beer, one malty beer, and one barrel aged beer to this showcase. Attendees will have the option of choosing a “hoppy flight”, “malty flight” or "barrel aged flight" throughout the day.

Milwaukee Makers Market @ Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Dr.), 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Discovery World will transform their promenade into an indoor market as they host a day of shopping for one-of-a-kind, locally made products. The market is an opportunity to meet Milwaukee jewelry makers, artists and other designers. The Market is free, but general admission rates apply if visiting the entire museum.

Studio 414: Sinners & Saints Album Release Party @ Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.), 9 p.m.

Lex Allen will take over Cactus Club for his Table 7: Sinners & Saints album release party. DJ DRiPSweat, Max Holiday, and DJ Lotusmark will also perform. You can purchase tickets here.

We Are Milwaukee @ The Bottle (1753 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), 4 p.m.

The Bottle’s free, 21 and over Milwaukee Day show features performances from Panic on Panic, They GuanUs, Dick Satan Trio, The Grovelers, Size 5’s, ZöR, Camel Toe Truck and Lupinare.