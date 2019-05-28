2019 Patio Guide: Great Places to Eat and Drink This Summer

It's that time of year again; patio season! Check out these 20 Milwaukee-area patios worth visiting this summer.
-
1
Balistreri’s Bluemound Inn6501 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Anyone driving past Balistreri’s Bluemound Inn during summer has noticed the patio. You can’t miss the flowers. Huge baskets, brimming with variety and color, are in every nook and cranny, creating a beautiful oasis to enjoy family, friends and food. Space heaters provide additional warmth on cool summer nights. For 23 years, Balistreri’s Bluemound Inn has been delighting its guests with a commitment to excellence. Service here is as exceptional as the menu. Fine Italian dining, pizzas and a Friday fish fry are served in a relaxed, casual environment. For night owls, Balistreri’s Bluemound Inn serves food until 1 a.m., seven days a week, and Milwaukee Brewers’ fans can take advantage of the free shuttle to all home games.
-
2
Botanas Restaurant816 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on chips and guacamole on Botana’s open-air patio. It’s spacious enough for large groups and also perfect for a table of two. While you’re there, add on an order of their famous tequila shrimp! If the outdoor seating is full, request a table under the covered patio to still take advantage of a warm, summer evening. Both options are a great way to enjoy this casual cantina that offers authentic Mexican dishes.
-
3
Botanas Restaurant II1421 E Howard Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Botanas II has opened its patio for all to enjoy! The restaurant has brought creativity and life to the patio starting with artist Juan Flores, who’s created a beautiful, unique bar that’s a perfect spot to enjoy your ice cold margarita (make it a pitcher!) and some tableside guacamole as a starter.
-
4
Café Corazon (Bay View)2394 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The patio at each of the Café Corazon locations feels like a natural extension of the quaint, colorful restaurant interior. They may not be huge, but what they lack in size is made up for in character. At the Bay View locale, you’ll find the vibrant décor adds to the welcoming atmosphere—indoors and on the patio. Coming soon: A third location in Mequon!
-
5
Café Corazon (Milwaukee)3129 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
The patio at each of the Café Corazon locations feels like a natural extension of the quaint, colorful restaurant interior. They may not be huge, but what they lack in size is made up for in character. The Riverwest location is alongside the Beerline Trail, lending a natural backdrop for the restaurant’s bright, fresh, Mexican-inspired food. Coming soon: A third location in Mequon!
-
6
Café at the Plaza1007 N. Cass St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Summer is back, and that means it’s time for happy hour in our stunning ivy-covered courtyard. Join us for Double Bubble specials on select cans, bottles and seasonal cocktails for only $5. Light snacks and delicious shareables (think deviled eggs) will be available to enjoy. Happy hour runs 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Join us!
-
7
Capri di Nuovo8340 W. Beloit Rd., West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
Capri fans get to expand outdoors for summer to enjoy the lovely brick patio area. Secluded from the street, the long fireplace keeps it cozy on cool days or evenings. Go with a group, so you can share a big antipasti salad, spaghetti alla carbonara, pasta primavera rotolo or pizza (four crust choices are available!). Capri also serves a delicious all-you-can-eat Friday fish fry. Add friendly service, a great beer and wine selection and fabulous garlic bread, and you’ll see why this is such a popular spot!
-
8
Edelweiss Cruises & Boat Tours205 W Highland Ave #204, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The ultimate outdoor patio! Offering both private cruises and cruises open to the public, Edelweiss Cruises & Boat Tours are Southeast Wisconsin’s most sought-after entertainment venue—from birthday celebrations, anniversary or engagement parties to corporate entertaining. Public cruises range from narrated tours to dinners and Sunday brunch. If you are looking for a great way to entertain clients, family and friends, check out all the event offerings online.
-
9
El Fuego909 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
El Fuego boasts a sizeable, 200-person patio that has as much character as the inside of the restaurant. The patio is lined in pueblo-style brick walls and is decorated with pottery and plants that add to the relaxing atmosphere. In the middle of it all, a wonderfully large waterfall bubbles away as you enjoy your margaritas and sizzling fajitas. El Fuego’s two huge fireplaces make the patio a perfect spot on cooler evenings.
-
10
Golden Mast InnW349 N5293 Lacys Ln., Okauchee, Wisconsin 53069
Enjoy lakeside cocktails and dining on Okauchee Lake at The Golden Mast. Perched above the lake with clear glass railings, beautiful stone patio and summer plantings, you can watch the boats cruise the channel and toast to summer. Both casual small plates and full dinner menus available. Paninis, steaks, seafood, rueben rolls, calamari and more are on the menu. Enjoy live music on the patio every Wednesday, Memorial Day through Labor Day. There’s a Happy Hour with half-off all drinks 4:30-6 p.m., as well as weekday specials. Wisconsin summer is too short! Come out to the lake today!
-
11
Jackson's Blue Ribbon Pub (Downtown)1203 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Completely immersed in the rich history of the Pabst Brewing Company; that is how you will feel on the patio at Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub. Surrounded by 1800s Cream City brick buildings in the heart of the Historic Brewery Neighborhood, you can enjoy local brews, hand-crafted cocktails and gourmet pub food, hang out with friends, play bags and listen to live music. The patio at Jackson’s offers it all.
-
12
Jewels Caribbean Restaurant2230 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Jewels Caribbean, which opened in December, has brought the look, sounds and flavors of the Caribbean to Milwaukee. Located at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Avenue, Jewels Caribbean’s interior is spacious, bright and vibrant. On Saturday, June 15, the great vibe will move outdoors to two patio spaces and, as with its interior, they will be colorful, casual and great places to chillax! Suggested menu items include fish tacos, jerk eggrolls, Caribbean salads and delicious vegetarian and vegan options. They also have a CBD menu, and CBD can be added to any food or beverage selection. Jewels will also be featuring live music on the patios; check its Facebook page for more information.
-
13
Kegel's Inn5901 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
The street takeover has begun! Come and revel in the inaugural season of Kegel’s Beer Garden, located on the north half of 59th Street between National and Greenfield avenues in the heart of West Allis. From May 24 through Nov. 15, you can relax at one of the Hofbrau Beer Garden tables as you take in your favorite plate of German fare with a side of delicious beer. The overhead lighting, umbrellas for shade and two propane-heated fireplaces will add to the ambiance. The beer garden is open daily and features live music on the weekends.
-
14
Mis Sueños7335 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Mis Suenos is a great place for outdoor dining. Brick-paved, with surrounding boardwalk and planters, the charming patio is the perfect place to relax. Enjoy the abundance of flowers while watching the bustle of revitalized Downtown West Allis. Mis Suenos serves traditional Mexican recipes, from a variety of types of moles to traditional-style enchiladas, chilaquiles, fish tacos and many more of your favorite Mexican foods. Don’t forget about dessert; all are made in-house. Margaritas are available in 12 flavors. Enjoy the all-you-can-eat Friday fish fry, serving battered, breaded or baked cod. Perch, pan-fried in butter, is also available.
-
15
Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill8933 S. 27th St., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
Enjoy lunch or dinner on Mulligans’ beautiful, spacious, smoke-free patio that is perfect for private parties and large groups. You can also catch live music with Ian Gould each first Tuesday of the month (weather permitting).
-
16
Natty Oaks Pub & Eatery11505 W National Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin 53227
Located at the intersection of Oklahoma and National avenues, Natty Oaks has become a favorite place to unwind for many. After Memorial Day—in addition to sunny and spacious regular patio dining—The Pawtio comes alive! Bring your dog, bring your friends, bring your friends’ dogs! Enjoy three horseshoe pits, up to 10 cornhole boards and food and cocktails on the grassy lawn along with man’s best friend. Natty Oaks offers excellent burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, salads and a great Friday fish fry. Inside, the vibe is lively, fun and friendly. This is a great neighborhood watering hole. Stop on by for a pooch-filled good time!
-
17
Nomad World Pub1401 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Open seven days a week, Nomad’s patio is the perfect summertime hangout. Grab a burger (there are veggie options, too), chicken fingers or cheese curds from the Nomad Burger Shack Tuesday through Sunday. Sip a Nomad Slushee Bang Bang in the sun and catch your favorite team on the outdoor TVs. Every Sunday in June from 1-6 p.m. will be the ultimate Sunday Funday, with the Nomad Beach Party featuring DJs and drink features.
-
18
Pastiche Bistro (Hotel Metro)411 E. Mason Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This charming French bistro located in Hotel Metro is an added gem to Downtown Milwaukee. Its outdoor seating, lined with lovely flowers, provides an easy way to slow down, grab a chair and enjoy a glass of wine and tapas as the city bustles around. Bonjour!
-
19
Pier 106 Seafood Tavern106 W Wells St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Pier 106 is a super casual bar and restaurant hosting a riverside patio in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. It offers classic cocktails, such as the Pier 106 old fashioned and summertime mojitos. The menu features a classic Wisconsin walleye sandwich, freshly beer-battered cheese curds and fresh seafood classics like halibut, seafood cobb salad, $1.50 oysters and a killer Wisconsin Cheddar Head burger. It’s the fresh ingredients that dictate the dish, and Pier 106 is focused on quality. Open for lunch, brunch and dinner.
-
20
View MKE1818 N Hubbard St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
View MKE’s large patio—dubbed “The Back Yard”—features an unmatched Milwaukee outdoor dining experience, allowing guests to enjoy panoramic views of the city skyline while savoring the restaurant’s globally inspired shared plates. The space seats about 100 and includes an expansive outdoor bar area with table seating throughout, along with casual sofas and fire pits for socializing. The Back Yard offers the restaurant’s regular dinner and brunch menus during those service hours, as well as light snacks and beverages from 2 to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
