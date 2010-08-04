Alem Ethiopian Village’s Tasty African Cuisine

×

For a good,inexpensive introduction to Ethiopian food, try downtown Milwaukee’sAlem Ethiopian Village(307 E. Wisconsin Ave.).The restaurant provides a proper Ethiopian table with no eating utensils; foodis served on injera, a large spongy flatbread with a slightly tart flavor. Alemoffers both meat and vegetarian entrees, cooked with spices that range fromvery mild to rich and spicyred with hot pepper. A recent addition is a weekdaylunch buffet featuring vegetarian selections that change daily. There might bequosta, a mild dish of spinach, or fasolia, which has string beans, potatoes,carrots and onions in a gingery sauce. Alem also offers a variety of wots. Oneoption is made with yellow lentils, and another consists of potatoes in a richred sauce loaded with red pepper. The wots tend to be spicy.

