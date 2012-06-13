Fritz's Tasty, Affordable Serbian Fare

The exterior of Fritz's Pub looks like many corner bars in Milwaukee. And upon entering, it still fits the bill, with its dark, windowless interior, sheet-paneling walls and imitation brick. But Fritz's menu, which includes some Serbian items, sets the place apart.<br /><br />Look no further than the first page of the menu. The Serbian choices include bureks, shish-ka-bab, chewaps and a special burger. The chewaps ($8.50-$11.50) are a simplified spelling of chevapchichi, Serbian sausages made of a mixture of veal and beef. They are grilled and ever so tasty. Even the smaller size is a big platter of food. There is also a heap of crinkle-cut fries, bread, pepperoncini, a pickle spear and a generous slice of feta cheese. Onions, raw or fried, are also an option.<br /><br />The burger is called the Fritzburger ($7.95). A variant of the chewaps, it offers the same meats amplified by onion and paprika and served without a bun. It includes the same accompaniments and has the same, novel texture. This is one of the best burgers in the area.<br /><br />The shish-ka-bab ($8.50-$11.50) features pieces of tender marinated pork that are grilled but not served on a skewer. I prefer the chewaps, but this is still a tasty option.<br /><br />Bureks ($11.50), a bit like a pie, are made with layers of phyllo pastry. The different fillings include spinach, meat, cheese and various combinations. But be prepared for a wait, as they take nearly an hour to prepare. (It is also possible to call the restaurant and place your order in advance.) Frozen bureks are sold as to-go items, with cooking directions that are very simple to follow. All of the bureks are very good.<br /><br />The remainder of the menu is standard pub fare, with items like burgers, fried chicken, salads and a shrimp basket.<br /><br />Four house-made soups ($2.25-$3) are available daily. Danish potato includes pieces of ham, and green chile stew has a mild dash of spice. Soup or a side salad may be substituted for the fries that are served with the entrees and sandwiches.<br /><br />Friday offers a fish fry ($8.95-$10.95) after 3 p.m. Those who arrive in the early part of evening will probably be served beer-battered haddock. Once the haddock runs out, it will be cod.<br /><br />Fritz's also offers homemade cheesecakes for dessert.<br /><br />The pub is closed on Sundays and Mondays. In the middle of the week, Fritz's opens before noon and closes at 7 p.m. The place stays open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.<br /><br />This is a good place to relax and take your time. For those who enjoy Serbian food, Fritz's Pub offers reliable, very affordable fare. This puts the pub in a class of its own.<br /><br />Fritz's Pub <p>3086 S. 20th St.</p> <p>(414) 643-6995</p> <p>$</p>