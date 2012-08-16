Tosa's Eclectic North Avenue Grill

Open since April, the North Avenue Grill (7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) brings high quality and 21st-century variety to a classic diner format. The lunch counter is lined with swivel stools and there are comfortable booths along the facing wall. The Grill's eclectic menu includes touches of the Mediterranean (a hummus plate and a burger with olive spread and feta cheese), a Friday night broiled fish special, excellent hamburgers and an array of sandwiches such as grilled cheese, chicken breast and the “Tosa Cheese Steak.” The many intriguing options include vegetarian chili “made with 25 ingredients.” An unusually large number of gluten-free selections are available, along with such classics as ice cream floats. The North Avenue Grill is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. It's an excellent addition to a thriving business district and a destination for anyone looking for good, unpretentious meals prepared with locally and regionally sourced ingredients.