This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 5-11, 2023

Beet Street, Brady Street Pet Parade, the last days of Circle A, Slovenian Film Festival, Bob Dylan, Chrles Lloyd, Willy Porter and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Oct. 5

Ty Segall & Freedom Band w/Axis: Sova @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

One of the leaders of the new psych-influenced garage rock scene that erupted in California in the late aughts—not to mention one of the great rock weirdos working today—Ty Segall has produced a catalog as prolific as it is diverse. Working as a solo act and in a number of side projects, he has released literally dozens of albums since he left the Epsilons and cut his first project on his own in 2008.

Pat Metheny @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz guitar pioneer and tireless musical innovator Pat Metheny is one of the brightest stars of the jazz community. His acclaimed style blends loose and flexible articulation with an advanced rhythmic and harmonic sensibility—a way of playing and improvising that is grounded deeply in the jazz tradition of melody, swing, and the blues.

It is one thing to attain popularity as a musician, but it is another to receive the kind of acclaim Metheny has garnered from critics and peers. Over the years, Metheny has won countless polls as “Best Jazz Guitarist” and awards, including three gold records and 20 GRAMMY® Awards. Throughout his career, Metheny has continued to redefine the genre by utilizing new technology and constantly working to evolve the improvisational and sonic potential of his instrument.

Friday, Oct. 6

No Tomorrow’s Parties @ Circle A, 7 p.m. (also Saturday)

Consider this a going away party for the little Riverwest tavern that stumbled on the idea of local live music at 8 p.m. Back in 2001 (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/circle-a-cafe-celebrates-20-years) Jennifer Mueller and Warwick Seay began curating the space that felt like a living room with a liquor license and an un-ending stream of live performances with top-notch DJs taking over after the bands finished. A stage? Sorry. A PA system? Barely. Funky vibes and a rock and roll soul? In spades.

With the late Paul Setser emceeing and working the door, and Carson Praefke behind the bar the joint became an institution. Mueller and Seay have decided to go out on top with two nights billed as No Tomorrow’s Parties – 48 Hours of The Velvet Underground. DJs include Warlock, Missy Donkers and The Nile. Live Music from Serbs You Right, Primitive Broadcast Service, Floor Model and The Ray Sisters on Friday; Contraptions, Good Buddys and The Mod Violets on Saturday.

Willy Porter Band w/Anne Heaton @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “The Ravine” by Willy Porter

Some folks are lucky to find what they love to do at an early age and settle in for the long haul working to expand and improve their work over the arc of a lifetime. Willy Porter is one of those folks. For 11 albums he has followed his own path to explore the sacred language that music truly is. Over 30 years after his solo recording debut, he continues to reach further into his guitar and pen while stretching the form of what his own music can be.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Beet Street, the block of S. Wentworth Avenue between E. Potter Avenue and E. Russell Avenue, 2 p.m.

× “Powerball” by Snõõper

Wentworth Avenue will be filled with activity as Cactus Club, Goodkind and Palomino presents the annual outdoor fall block party, Beet Street. The one-day event features programming from all of the Bay View club’s facets, including a Punk Rock Rummage Sale and makers market, information from social justice initiatives, and of course, a solid music lineup. DJs kick off inside Cactus with Jahn Knee K. Headlining this year’s festivities is Nashville band Snõõper, who bring a wild live show that features animations, puppets, light shows, and whatever else they feel like pulling out for the night.

1st Annual Festival of Slovenian Films @ UW-Milwaukee - Mitchell Hall, (also Sunday)

UWM Milwaukee Slovenian Arts Program and the UWM Department of Film, Video, Animation and New Genres is proud to present six award-winning films: two feature-length films and four short films. Among them, Inventura (Inventory) is tragi-comedy unfold of a man who discovers that a lot more people hate him than he ever realized and that the way he sees his own life was an illusion and Houston, Imamo Problem! (Houston, We Have a Problem), a docufiction-mockumentary film by Slovenian director Žiga Virc. The film explores the myth of the secret multibillion-dollar deal behind the United States' purchase of Yugoslavia's clandestine space program in the early 1960s.More info at slovenianartsprogram.org/website45.html.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Brady Street Pet Parade, 11 a.m.

The Brady Street Pet Parade starts at 1 p.m. and will begin at Brady Street and Franklin Place, ending at St. Hedwig Church. Father Tim Kitzke will perform the pet blessing on the stairs of St. Hedwig Church.

This family-friendly event encourages pet owners to get creative and dress-up their critters for a chance to win prizes; categories include Best Costume, Best Tail Wagging, Best Pet/Owner Look-Alike, and Weirdest Pet. Bring your snake, raccoon, dog, fish, cat, pig, lizard, or any beloved pet to this event for a wonderful afternoon. Don’t miss the pet contests, vendors, pet parade; there will be 1st and 2nd place prizes for the contests. Tickets are required for entry in pet contests. More info: bradystreet.org/event/brady-street-pet-parade.

Empty Bowls – Fundraiser for Friedens Food Pantries @ MSOE Kern Center, noon

More than 1,000 handmade, one-of-a-kind bowls will be available for purchase at Friedens Empty Bowls. Guests can enjoy a beautiful piece of art which also serves as a reminder that someone’s bowl is always empty in our community.

Since 1978, Friedens has been feeding those in need in the Milwaukee metro area. With the involvement and support of signature sponsors, local businesses, and a dedicated team of volunteers, 100% of the funds raised at this year’s event will go towards supporting food-insecure families in need. More info at friedenspantry.org/empty-bowls.

The Beaches @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

× “Blame Brett” by The Beaches

Formed in 2013, Toronto quartet The Beaches have released two albums and a handful of EPS. Yet it is live where the band shines with their ‘70s aesthetic, unapologetic attitude and electrifying sound all fit harmoniously in a modern rock context.

Monday, Oct. 9

Philomusica String Quartet - Season Colors @ Wisconsin Lutheran College, Schwan Concert Hall (8815 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 7:30 p.m.

The members of the Philomusica String Quartet are from around the world. Jeanyi Kim is from Toronto and her husband, Alexander Mandl, is both a violinist and conductor in his native Brazil. Nathan Hackett is a native of Wisconsin while Adrien Zitoun is from France. (shepherdexpress.com/culture/classical-music/seasons-greetings-from-philomusica)

According to Mandl a season’s programming is chosen considering “a player’s affinity to a particular work, musical milestones such as composer anniversaries or a special event; works that belong within an ongoing cycle such as the Beethoven, Brahms, Tchaikovsky; new or overlooked repertoire that we feel are important to spotlight; guests that the quartet would like to invite; and of course, input/feedback from our loyal audience members.

More info: philomusicaquartet.com/upcoming-events.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

“Mining Gems” @ Grohmann Museum, through Dec. 17

× Expand Photo courtesy Grohmann Museum 'Barcelona Glavanizing Shop' 'Barcelona Glavanizing Shop', Francesc Pausas Coll, 1941

Brooklyn Galvanizing Shop has greeted visitors to the Grohmann Museum since opening day in 2007. A 1925 painting of men and women toiling inside a steamy workshop, Brooklyn Galvanizing Shop was deemed exemplary of the Museum’s mission to display art representing all industries in every historical period.

But the painting was wrongly identified and wrongly dated. It’s really Barcelona Galvanizing Shop, painted in 1941. The Museum learned of the mistake when contacted by the daughter-in-law of a young woman prominent in the painting’s composition who saw it on the Grohmann’s online catalog. The discovery was one of the inspirations behind the Grohmann’s current exhibition, “Mining Gems: Stories from the Collection.” (shepherdexpress.com/culture/visual-art/mining-gems-a-treasure-hunt-at-the-grohmann-museum)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Charles Lloyd, Zakir Hussain and Eric Harland @ Bradley Symphony Center, 7:30 p.m.

× “Requiem” by Charles Lloyd

Bandleader and saxophonist Charles Lloyd cut his teeth with Chico Hamilton’s band before leading his own groups and collaborating with The Beach Boys. Lloyd’s music has long reached out, drawing other culture’s music to jazz. The trio, Lloyd on saxes and flute, Indian tabla master Zakir Hussain, and drummer Eric Harland, released the 2006 album Sangam which has been described as a “breath-taking interplay and common purpose among the three musicians.”

Bob Dylan @ Riverside Theater, 8 p.m. (also Thursday.)

× Bob Dylan, Farm Aid 2023

Nobel Prize winning songwriter and self-described “song and dance man” Bob Dylan opened his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater on Nov. 2, 2021 (shepherdexpress.com/music/concert-reviews/bob-dylan-kicks-off-tour-at-riverside-theater) with a concert that included a healthy dose of new material. He returns with his band, a group that leans toward roadhouse but is savvy enough to follow the imaginative spins on songs Dylan has been reworking for decades.