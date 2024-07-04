This Week in MKE Music: July 4-10, 2024

× Expand Photo by Travis Hartley Schneider via Maroon 5 - Instagram Maroon 5 Maroon 5

Fireworks everywhere except the lakefront, Summerfest winds down, Nuill at Kazube’s Park, Indaba Nights, African Cultural Festival, Lyrid Sound Waves Summer Concert Series @ Schlitz Audubon Nature Center and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, July 4

Summerfest @ Henry Maier Festival Park, through Saturday

Summerfest finishes up with Amy Grant, Lil Uzi Vert, The Baseball Project (shepherdexpress.com/summerfest/the-baseball-project) and more.

On Friday Sundown 47 makes its Milwaukee debut. Steve Drymalski played with Men Among Thieves years ago, before moving on to behind-the-scenes work at Clear Channel/Live Nation, Bonnaroo, The Rave and Alpine Valley and recently Zach Bryan. Last year, Bryan heard a recording of Drymalski’s project, and was asked to open Bryan’s upcoming show at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

For Summerfest, Drymalski will be joined by Jeff Hamilton, Joe Barborich, Sean Jones Steve Huebler, Dave Schoepke and Nate Head. He and Hamilton last played Summerfest together 32 years ago. With an EP on the way, Drymalski says the band’s name is a refence to the Standing Rock protests of 2016.

Fireworks @ Everywhere except the Lakefront

Milwaukee County Parks and parks all over the city will be buzzing with parades, games, picnics and more on July 4. Fireworks will start around 9:15 at the following parks: Alcott Park, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Noyes Park, Washington Park and Wilson Park. Also, Brown Deer, Cudahy, Glendale, Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners, Oak Creek, Shorewood, West Allis and Whitefish Bay. More info here: visitmilwaukee.org/events/major-events/4th-of-july-fireworks.

Love, Peace & Soul Band @ Indaba Nights - St. Ann Center Bucyrus Campus, 6:30 p.m.

In traditional African culture, Indaba refers to a gathering to resolve issues affecting the village, where each individual has a voice and where there is a common story created for all to share after they leave. True to its namesake, the Indaba Band Shell invites you to join the revitalization of Milwaukee’s near north side by showcasing its beautiful art, dance and music. Thursdays through September 4. More info here: facebook.com/indababandshell.

Friday, July 5

School of Rock Showcase @ X-Ray Arcade, Noon

Watch tomorrow’s stars today and support School of Rock. Three house bands will appear, School of Rock Shorewood, School of Rock Eden Prairie and School Oo Rock St Paul.

Nuill w/ Holy Shit!, World I Hate and IQ0 @ Kazube’s Park, 6 p.m.

If you have a really good arm, Milwaukee smallest park is just across the water from the biggest gig. Kazube’s Park on Jones Island will host the crushing, weird, and fast sounds of Hiroshima’s Nuill. The all ages show will also include local talent Holy Shit!, World I Hate and the debut of IQ0.

Waco Brothers @ Vivarium, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via The Waco Brothers - wacobrothers.net The Waco Brothers The Waco Brothers

Nearly three years ago, the Waco Brothers’ Dean Schlabowske left Milwaukee for Lafayette, Louisiana. The Muskego native and his long-running alt-country band return to the city this Friday for their first performance at the Vivarium. (shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/alt-countrys-waco-brothers-return-to-milwaukee)

Saturday, July 6

African Cultural Festival @ Brown Deer Park, Noon

Come celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Africa through its mesmerizing arts, cuisines, dances, music, regalia and masquerade; 22 African communities united in one venue to showcase unity, community and support its refugees.

The organizers are three remarkable women—Yollande Tchouapi from Cameroon, Vice President at Johnson Controls; Cordelia Ekwueme from Nigeria, owner of a management consulting and accounting firm; and Reine-Marie Assana from Senegal, a veteran TSR at Waste Management. They have been at the forefront of addressing what they describe as “the social crisis in the African refugee population in Milwaukee.” (shepherdexpress.com/news/central-city-stories/a-vibrant african-immigrant community-will-come-alive-at-african-cultural-festival)

Themed around family, culture and bridging communities, this year’s celebration boasts a full day of traditional authentic African Art exhibition, expertly curated African music, Pan African Cuisines tasting, dance demonstration and uniquely designed marketplace.

Sunday, July 7

Fiddlehead w/ Graham Hunt and Bad Beat @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× “Sullenboy” by Fiddlehead

Close out the weekend with a triple bill at X-Ray. Boston’s Fiddlehead bring raging energy, Graham Hunt brings the Midwestern guitar pop and Detroit’s Bad Beat lays on the hardcore punk.

Monday, July 8

Lyrid - Sound Waves Summer Concert Series @ Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

× Expand Photo via Lyrid - Facebook Lyrid Lyrid

Lyrid is a Milwaukee-based indie prairie rock band formed when Warhola Cats joined forces with local musicians from Hurd & Galante and Cassini Echos, with lyrical poetry provided by Elisabeth Albeck Gasparka. The group plays music ranging from haunting pastoral rock to jubilant, countrified soul.

Tuesday, July 9

An Evening with HYFIN featuring Kyndal J and B~Free @ Chill on the Hill, Humboldt Park, 5 p.m.

× “REAL” by Kyndal J.

Singer-songwriter Kyndal J. is joined by flautist, neo-soul vocalist, producer and educator, B~Free as Radio Milwaukee and HYFIN present an evening at Chill on the Hill.

De La Buena — Skyline Music Series @ COA's Kilbourn-Kadish Park, 5:30 p.m.

Growing from a trio into a powerful 10-piece over the last 13 years, De La Buena has been electrifying audiences with their own brand of Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz. Employing jazz harmonic sensibility and a deep-seated love of diverse cultures, De La Buena explores the textures and rhythms of Latin music of the Americas with roots planted firmly in African Diasporic traditions … a sophisticated Latin dance band with a touch of the psychedelic. There will be food trucks and more. Skyline Music Series runs through Aug. 20. Full schedule here: coa-yfc.org/skyline.

Wednesday, July 10

Garrett Waite and Ernest Brusubardis IV – Soulful Summer Music Series @ Gordon Park Pavilion, 6 p.m.

Garrett Waite and Ernest Brusubardis IV play Folk Songs of the Future as part of the Soulful Summer Music Series.

Willy Porter Band – Live @ the Lakefront @ Discovery World, 5:30 p.m.

× “A Dog and a Leash” by Willie Porter

Live @ the Lakefront returns for season 15 with eight concerts, every Wednesday through Aug. 28. The lakeside 350-seat Rotary Amphitheater at Discovery World plays host to some of the finest talent in the country, featuring jazz, blues, Latin, reggae, indie rock, bluegrass, folk and other original performances. Series runs though Aug. 28. More info here: liveatthelakefront.com/concerts.

Gozortenplat @ Nashville North, 7 p.m.

Necessity being what it is, one of the world’s foremost practitioners of all things Zappa, Gozortenplat, takes the stage at a club making its name as a home to Americana and country sounds. Remember, Zappa, Captain Beefheart and the Mothers, recorded that legendary live album at Armadillo World Headquarters in Austin, Texas.