Milwaukee’s Trump Resistance Forms

A weekend of rallies preceding theinauguration of Donald Trump indicates that while he may have won Wisconsin bythe slimmest of margins, he hasn’t won over the public.

“On January 20 begins the dream ofDonald Trump. Let’s make it his worst nightmare ever and start the ‘HungerGames’ of resistance,” said Milwaukee County Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic atthe Saturday rally for immigrants and refugees on the Milwaukee CountyCourthouse steps, which drew hundreds of supporters from around the state.

On Sunday, roughly 800 AffordableCare Act supporters gathered at the near South Side restaurant Candela’s, whichspilled out onto the sidewalk.

Attendees at both events vowed tofight Trump’s attacks and prevent his threats from becoming reality. And bothevents were part of a nationwide movement that is forming the resistance to theTrump administration.

“Today, this action is one of 70actions around the country to send a message to the incoming Trumpadministration that we are here to stay,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz,director of the immigrant rights group Voces de laFrontera, which organized the Saturday rally. “And we are ready to fightfor our community and to stand together.”

Neumann-Ortiz ticked off a list ofTrump’s promises that would harm immigrants and refugees. Trump has said he’ddeport up to 3 million undocumented immigrants and their families, repealPresident Barack Obama’s executive orders protecting immigrant children andtheir parents, refuse to accept refugees from largely Muslim nations,revitalize local law enforcement’s involvement in immigration actions and penalizecommunities who protect undocumented immigrants.

“Are we going to let that happen?”Neumann-Ortiz repeatedly asked the crowd.

“No,” the attendees responded.

Neumann-Ortiz said Voces has joinedwith allied groups around the state to form a defense network to protectimmigrants and other vulnerable communities from Trump’s attacks.

Supervisor Dimitrijevic addressedthe crowd in fluent Spanish and English, explaining she would introduce a“Trump resistance bill” before the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors onJan. 25. The resolution affirms the rights of immigrants, the LGBT community,women, people of faith and African Americans and rejects discrimination in allforms.

“We will never be divided,”Dimitrijevic said at the Saturday rally.

Emmanuel Rios, pastor of the Casa deRestauracion in New Berlin, declared that his parish would become a sanctuaryfor immigrant families, a safe space where all of its parishioners would feelcared for until Trump stops threatening immigrants.

“We will continue to shout out ‘Si se puede,’ yes we can,” Rios saidthrough an interpreter.

John Holevoet, director ofgovernment affairs for the Dairy Business Association,stressed the importance of immigrants to the dairy industry’s $44 billioncontribution to the state’s economy. He said he’d continue to explain topolicy-makers the real-world impact of labor shortages in Wisconsin’s ruralcommunities, which are filled by immigrants, and the importance of allowingimmigrants to obtain driver’s cards to improve safety on the roads.

‘Making America Sick Again’

On Sunday, supporters of theAffordable Care Act gathered to block the Republicans’ plan to repeal andreplace Obama’s signature legislative victory, an event that was replicatedacross the country.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin andMilwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore, both Democrats, promised they wouldn’tallow Trump and the Republican Congress to “make America sick again,” riffingon Trump’s campaign slogan.

Moore said that repealing Obamacarewould impact those buying insurance on the health care exchange as well asthose with private insurance, since costs would increase and plans would beweaker.

“I don’t care who you are, yourhealth care is in jeopardy under this plan,” Moore said.

Baldwin authored the highly popularObamacare provision that allows young adults to stay on their parents’ healthinsurance policy until they are 26, which Republicans voted to repeal lastweek. The Republicans have offered no plan to replace Obamacare.

On Sunday, Baldwin said theRepublicans plan to replace the Affordable Care Act “with chaos.”

“The Republicans own everything andthey want to put special interests ahead of the American working people,”Baldwin said. “It’s why so many people are reaching out and calling theirelected officials to tell them that we won’t allow Republicans to make Americasick again.”

She said Republican electedofficials were beginning to waver in their opposition to the Affordable CareAct because of pressure from their constituents.

Robert Kraig, executive director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin, calledthe Republicans’ plan “the greatest bait and switch in history,” since theypromised on the campaign trail to lower health care costs and improve accessbut are now working to take away access and allow costs to skyrocket.

“They want to set a time bomb andwalk away from it,” Kraig said.

The Trump resistance movement willcontinue with an Inauguration Day protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the MilwaukeeCoalition Against Trump.