What to Do on St. Patrick's Day 2018 in Milwaukee

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drinking days of the year. This (obvious) truth will only be increased by the fact that this year’s holiday falls on a Saturday. While the day drink until you can’t stand, nap and repeat thing is great for some, it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea (whiskey?). This year’s St. Patty’s Day attractions definitely include your typical green beer and Jameson shot bonanzas, but we’ve also listed some more laid-back festivities—some that aren’t even directly billed as St. Patrick’s Day events—like coffee shop concerts and leisurely bike rides for those among us that want to escape the ruckus.

22nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party @ Moran’s Pub, 7 a.m.-2 a.m.

Moran’s Pub will open at 7 a.m. for their 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day party. Throughout the day prizes will be given out, bag pipers and Irish musicians will perform, Irish dancers will dance and the England vs. Ireland rugby game will be watched.

D.I.X. St. Patty’s Day Bash @ D.I.X., noon-2:30 a.m.

The bar opens at noon at D.I.X. this St. Patrick’s Day, with green beer and Tullamore Dew shots on special. Later in the evening DJ Chomper and DJ CMK will play the music while Sylvia Nyx hosts.

Green Ham Bowl @ Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom, noon-4 p.m.

The Pabst Milwaukee Brewery is starting a new St. Patrick’s Day tradition with a green ham bowl. You may be asking yourself what this means. It’s pretty simple. Participants throw frozen green hams at bowling pins while dressed in festive attire. Teams of four can email pabstMKEbrewery@pabst.com to sign up.

Lucky Leprechaun 7K @ Hart Park (Wauwatosa), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Especially if you plan on partying later, it’s a good idea to get some exercise in on St. Patty’s. The 6th annual Lucky Leprechaun 7K benefits the MACC Fund and takes runners/walkers on a tour through Wauwatosa that begins and ends at Hart Park. You can register here.

Protomartyr with Hydropark and Dorth Nakota @ Company Brewing, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Detroit rock band Protomartyr will headline Company Brewing’s St. Patrick’s Day show with special guests Hydropark and Dorth Nakota. Advanced tickets are $12 for this 21 and over show. Tickets will be $15.

Shorewood Shenanigans @ Three Lions Pub, noon-6 p.m.

Who says the Brits don’t like the Irish? For 364 days each year, Three Lions Pub bills itself as “an authentic British pub” complete with a menu built from scotch eggs, bangers and mash and fish and chips. But for St. Patrick’s Day, Three Lions hauls up the Irish tricolor for a Shorewood Shenanigans Block Party, with Irish dancers and music, noon to 6 p.m. (Morton Shlabotnik)

St. Paddy’s Day Hootenanny Featuring Sponge @ Red Dot Tosa, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Why not pull together a mini-rock fest for St. Patrick’s Day? Red Dot St. Paddy’s Day Rock & Roll Hootenany features Detroit’s Sponge along with Kareem City, Ipcus Pincecone, Elephant Room, Hot Action and Cop. The Dot is known for its poutine, a stick-to-the-ribs bar food delight that will help soak up all that beer. (Morton Shlabotnik)

St. Paddy's Day Jameson Patio Party @ Red Lion Pub, 6 a.m.-2:30 a.m.

Let’s hope for sunny weather! The usually very British Red Lion is opening its rooftop patio for a St. Patrick’s Day party. The Tannery Row pub will serve an Irish breakfast from 8-11 a.m. and more Irish food from lunchtime through 10 p.m. plus drink specials. Live music will be provided by Athas & Ian Gould. (Morton Shlabotnik)

St. Paddy’s Day Party @ SportClub, 6 a.m.-midnight

The recently opened sports bar from Nomad World Pub owner Mike Eitel, SportClub, will kick off their first St. Patrick’s Day in business with a bang. KISS-FM’s Riggs, Alley and Gibbons will broadcast their show live from the bar and there will be food and drink specials all day.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration @ Mo’s Irish Pub Downtown, 6 a.m.-2:30 a.m.

Mo’s Irish Pub will open their Downtown location at 6 a.m. with an Irish blessing. There will be live music all day featuring performances from Another Pint, Green Meadow Boys, Killarney Blarney and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Charity Event @ County Clare Inn & Pub, 6 a.m.-2:30 a.m.

In this charitable event, County Clare Inn & Pub will open their doors bright and early at 6 a.m. for a full Irish breakfast, host a blessing of the shamrock at 10:30 a.m. and have live music from Frogwater, Blackthorn Folly, Hearthfire Band and more throughout the day. A $5 donation benefits local charities.

St. Patrick's Day Dinner @ Lazy Susan, 6-9 p.m.

Forget about green beer—an idea concocted in the states. Black is the color of Guiness. Lazy Susan offers the real deal: a four-course St. Patrick’s Day dinner with onion soup, corned beef, smoked salmon and Irish apple cake served at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. performance by the Kinsella Dancers. Call ahead for reservations. (Morton Shlabotnik)

St. Patrick’s Day Party @ Third Space Brewing, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Menomonee Valley brewery will open early to give the first 125 people to buy a pint a free St. Patrick’s Day-themed glass. They will also tap a keg of their Mystic Knot Barrel-Aged Irish-Style Coffee Stout.

St. Patrick’s Day Ride @ Lakefront Brewery, 1-4 p.m.

Fyxation Bicycle Shop is organizing a ride through Milwaukee to celebrate the day. The ride begins at Lakefront Brewery, makes a few pub stops along the way, and then returns to Lakefront for a complimentary beer. Costumes are encouraged.

St. Paddy’s Street Party @ Nomad World Pub, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Nomad World Pub will shut down part of Warren Ave. for their annual St. Patrick’s festivities. There will be a heated tent, live music from Dave Harvey and Dj Paul H, and corned beef, sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard and caraway rye starting at 7 a.m. for a $5 donation.

Soppa @ SITE 1A, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

As a special St. Patty’s edition of their weekly Site Saturday, electronic dance music venue and nightclub SITE 1A will host local DJ Soppa for a performance along with their resident SITE DJ, DJ Dex. Weekend Natives will be on hand taking photos.

Trapper Schoepp @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Anodyne will host Milwaukee roots rocker Trapper Schoepp before him and his band go off on a month-long European tour. Bear in the Forest, a singer-songwriter from Milwaukee, will open.