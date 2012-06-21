Glendale's Spot for Gourmet Sandwiches

<span>“Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy” is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be inventive. In addition to authentic Chicago-style hot dogs, they carry char-grilled burgers, duck sausage, Italian sausage, veggie sausage, Mexican tamales, Vienna beef franks, hand-cut skin-on fries and more. However, the major twist at Dr. Dawg is that their prime-grade meats are fresh, with no hormones, antibiotics, preservatives or trans fats included. (Danielle Stevens)</span>