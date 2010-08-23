Lee “Scratch” Perry

×

Lee “Scratch” Perrywas one of the most distinctive voices to emerge from reggae and an innovatorin dub, the echo-laden, studio-generated island music offshoot. Revelation continues Perry’s journey throughstream-of-consciousness Rasta word spins and intriguing sonic textures. Theelastic rhythms and hypnotic grooves are the launch pad for inspired, weirdrhymes. Many tracks slip the bonds of reggae and approach the funky krautrockof Can.A gaggle of famous guest stars, Keith Richards and George Clinton among them,blends inconspicuously into the mix.



