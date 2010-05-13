Here's The 2010 Lineup For Summerfest's All-Local Groove Stage

×

Once again this year Cascio Interstate Music, WMSE and the Shepherd Express are sponsoring an all-local stage at Summerfest, which announced its complete lineup this morning. Below is the complete schedule for the Cascio Interstate Music Groove Stage , with each day's 9 p.m. headliners in bold.

Thursday, June 24



Blake Thomas and Josh Harty

Daniel & The Lion

Herman Astro

Jeremiah Nelson & The Achilles Heel

Elsinore

Collections of Colonies of Bees



Friday, June 25



The Fatty Acids

Sun Rock Man

Super Custom Deluxe

At Latl

Surgeons in Heat

The Vega Star



Saturday, June 26



Dairyland Youth

Arkady

Death Ships

Flight

Canyons of Static

The Wildbirds



Sunday, June 27



The Right Now

Geronimo!

Disguised as Birds

The Trusty Knife

Revision Text

Kid You’ll Move Mountains



Monday, June 28



Me and My Arrow

The Selfish Gene

El Valiente

Dub District

Toad King

The Etiquette





Tuesday, June 29



Faux Fir

Moxie Motive

Fahri

The Felix Culpa

IfIHadAHiFi

John The Savage



Wednesday, June 30



Reach Scarlet

Crumpler

Zach Vinson

Certain Stars

The Jeanna Salzer Band

I’m Not a Pilot



Thursday, July 1



Returning Forward

The Record Low

Union Pulse

sleepcomesdown

Ikarus Down

Fable & the World Flat



Friday, July 2



Martha Berner

Aktar Aktar

The Che Arthur Three

Brief Candles

Group of the Altos

Worrier



Saturday, July 3



Longacre

The Up & Atoms

The Danglers

Spiral Trance

The Hannah Ford Band

The Invaders



Sunday, July 4



Whitney Mann

Dagenheardt’s 3D

The Ragadors

Athas

Dante’s Bop

Whiskey Bound