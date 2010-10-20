An oud player serenades passers-by one week and a trio of young cats plays ’60s jazz the next. The South Shore Farmers Market, a Saturday summer tradition in Bay View, is a social gathering for the neighborhood as well as an opportunity to buy locally grown produce, organic eggs and meat, artisanal honey, soap and cheese and sample the wares of area bakeries and coffee shops. Few farmers’ markets in the Milwaukee area have a lovelier setting than South Shore Park.