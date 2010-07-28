Caterina’s: Milwaukee’s Place for Veal

×

When in the mood forveal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.).Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the primeattraction remains the veal, which is offered in six different preparations.The veal Marsalais so good, with sliced mushrooms and a wine sauce that is not too sweet; vealpiccata adds tartness with lemon and tiny capers; and veal francaise has a thinegg batter. The dining room offers a casual, garden-like feel. The seating is atad crowded, but it’s a small price to pay for food of this quality. Caterina’sis also open for weekday and Saturday lunches, when entree prices are quite abit lower.

