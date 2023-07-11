Outdoor Dining and Drink Guide 2023

× Expand Illustration by Tim Czerniakowski Outdoor Dining Guide

× Expand Photo courtesy of Barnacle Bud's Barnacle Bud's patio

Barnacle Bud’s

1955 S. Hilbert St.

Milwaukee

(414) 481-9974

barnaclebuds.com

Milwaukee’s iconic Best Kept Secret is not so secret any longer. Tucked away on the Kinnickinnic River, it offers a reprieve from the city with its casual atmosphere and fare. Offering everything from seafood to bar food, from Pirate Punch to Dumpster Punch.

× Expand Photo courtesy Beans & Barley Beans and Barley patio

Beans & Barley

1901 E. North Ave.

Milwaukee

(414) 278-7878

beansandbarley.com

A specialty store and restaurant located on Milwaukee's East Side.

There’s a market with everything from groceries to gifts, an all-homemade deli with fresh specials every day, and a café that serves vegetarian and non-vegetarian options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

They have a steady commitment to three principles: quality, value, and fun. Stop in and treat yourself to some real, good, food.

× Expand Photo courtesy Benson's Restaurant Group Blue Bat patio

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

249 N. Water St.

Milwaukee

(414) 431-1133

bluebatkitchen.com

Blue Bat Kitchen finds inspiration in the energy and flavors of street food around the globe. Enjoy some of Milwaukee’s best tacos, shareable appetizers, and more in a relaxed and fun environment that pairs perfectly with Milwaukee’s very first Tequilaria.

× Expand Photo courtesy Boone & Crockett Boone and Crockett patio

Boone & Crockett

818 S. Water St.

Milwaukee

(414) 212-8115

boonemilwaukee.com

Situated right at the Milwaukee and Kinnickinnic River confluence, Boone & Crockett's patio hasn’t even reached its final form. Boasting amazing views of the Hoan Bridge and Lake Michigan, it features Taco Moto food truck's permanent home, with a seasonal bar and weekly live music.

× Expand Photo courtesy Botanas Restaurant Botanas patio

Botanas Restaurant

816 S. Fifth St.

Milwaukee

(414) 672-3755

botanasrestaurant.com

In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on chips and guacamole on Botana’s open-air patio. It’s spacious enough for large groups and also perfect for a table of two. If the outdoor seating is full, request a table under the covered patio to still take advantage of a summer evening. Both options are a great way to enjoy this casual cantina that offers authentic Mexican dishes.

× Expand Photo courtesy Benson's Restaurant Group The Bridgewater patio

The Bridgewater Modern Grill

2011 S. First St.

Milwaukee

(414) 299-6556

bridgewatermke.com

Nestled in the heart of Milwaukee’s emerging Harbor District, The Bridgewater Modern Grill reflects its presence on the historic Kinnikinnic River with a specially crafted menu that explores the essence of fire in fine food.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Café at the Plaza Café at the Plaza

Café at the Plaza

1007 N. Cass St.

Milwaukee

(414) 276-2101

plazahotelmilwaukee.com/eat

The Café at the Plaza courtyard is Milwaukee's most unique patio. Nestled in the heart of downtown, ivy-covered walls and the city's best brunch make this spot a can't-miss hidden gem.

× Expand Photo courtesy Café Corazon Café Corazon

Café Corazón

Multiple locations in Bay View, Riverwest & Brown Deer

corazonmilwaukee.com

The Riverwest location along the Beerline Trail complements the restaurant's bright, fresh Mexican-inspired food. In Bay View, you'll find a quiet, artsy patio tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Kinnickinnic. The Brown Deer location hosts the largest Corazón patio with seating for 60. It too is off the Oak Leaf Trail and will feature its own outdoor bar.

× Expand Photo courtesy Café Manna Café Manna patio

Café Manna

3815 N. Brookfield Rd.

Brookfield

(262) 790-2340

cafemanna.com

Celebrate this summer season at our neighborhood gem, nestled within our fresh garden. Enjoy the scenic surroundings as you indulge Manna’s craft cocktails and modern summer cuisine, which is also vegan friendly.

× Expand Photo courtesy Camino Camino patio

Camino

434 S. Second St.

Milwaukee

(414) 763-0232

caminomke.com

Tucked away in a narrow alley, you’ll find a lush green landscape at Camino in Walker’s Point. It’s truly a hidden gem amongst downtown patios. Summer is short - come imbibe and get down with some killer bar food in this outdoor oasis while you can. Kitchen open late.

× Expand Photo courtesy Centro Centro patio

centro

808 E. Center St.

Milwaukee

(414) 455-3751

centrocaferiverwest.com

An Italian-inspired, full-service restaurant with delicious food, warm service, and a charming atmosphere…seasonal deck & sunken garden terrace dining…exceptional dining experiences to remember…bar centro jazz lounge next door.

× Expand Photo courtesy Dom & Phil's DeMarinis DeMarinis pation

Dom & Phil’s DeMarinis

1211 E. Conway St.

Milwaukee

(414) 481-2348

domandphildemarinis.com

Dom & Phil’s Original Recipes are recognized for having some of the best pizza in Milwaukee. There’s also a wonderful menu of Italian entrées, weekly specials, appetizers, and salads and a full bar where you can grab a bite or drink. People love the outdoor patio with a great view of the downtown skyline and the fireworks!

× Expand Photo courtesy Benson's Restaurant Group The Edison

The Edison

322 N. Broadway Ave.

Milwaukee

edisonmke.com

Opening this SUMMER 2023 The Edison, a sophisticated neighborhood grill, will feature indulgent, new American eats serving coal-fired butcher’s cuts and seafood, as well as other classic dishes. The speakeasy-inspired bar will highlight a curated selection of distilled spirits, nostalgic cocktails with a modern twist, local draft beers and an approachable wine list.

× Expand Photo courtesy Five O'Clock Steakhouse Five O'Clock Steakhouse patio

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

2416 W. State St.

Milwaukee

(414) 342-3553

fiveoclocksteakhouse.com

Relax and enjoy your supper club experience on our intimate patio lined with beautiful flowers and firepit. Five O’Clock Steakhouse specializes in serving award winning steaks and seafood paired with a notable wine list, classic cocktails, and outstanding, personalized service.

× Expand Photo courtesy Golden Mast Golden Mast patio

Golden Mast

W349 N5293 Lacy’s Lane

Okauchee

(262) 567-7047

weissgerbergroup.com

The Golden Mast is a family-run restaurant and special events venue that offers delicious steaks, seafood, and traditional German specialties in a truly unique setting. Its gorgeous views of Lake Okauchee and warm European atmosphere make it a Lake Country favorite. Classic Fine Dining, Lakeside Lounge Patio, Casual Menu, Banquets & Weddings, Marina & Boat Launch, Bay Runner Pontoon.

× Expand Photo courtesy Great Lake Distillery Great Lake Distillery patio

Great Lakes Distillery

616 W. Virginia St.

Milwaukee

(414) 431-8683

greatlakesdistillery.com

Open daily, our tasting room is the perfect spot to relax with friends and family. We offer daily tours, a spacious, pet-friendly patio, and crafted cocktails–including alcoholic slushies –made with the small batch spirits we make on-site. Book a tour, see upcoming events, and our current cocktail menu at greatlakesdistillery.com. Tasting Room & Retail Hours: Mon.-Thurs. Noon-9pm, Fri. Noon-Midnight, Sat. 11am-Midnight, Sun. 11am-7pm.

× Expand Photo courtesy Kegel's Inn Kegel's Inn patio

Kegel’s Inn

5901 W. National Ave.

West Allis

(414) 257-9999

kegelsinn.com

Kegel's Inn Beer Garden is a hidden treasure in the city. Live music from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; Friday 6-9 and during lunch on Saturday noon-3. Beer Garden menu including kids options and Friday Fish Fry. Happy Hour 4-6 T/W/Th 1/2 OFF Liters & $2 OFF All Burgers & Brats $5 Root Beer Floats. Kegel’s Inn is open Tuesday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy Lakefront Brewery Lakefront Brewery patio

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

Milwaukee

(414) 372-8800

lakefrontbrewery.com

For over 35 years, Lakefront Brewery has been crafting dependable, true-to-style beers, giving America’s Favorite Brewery Tour™, and creating fun for all. This summer, Lakefront has added an all-new outdoor bar, bathrooms, and enlarged Riverwalk space. Milwaukee’s iconic, craft brewer welcomes everyone for a beer, some food, and a laugh.

× Expand Photo courtesy Lost Valley Cider Co. Lost Valley Cider Co.

Lost Valley Cider Co.

408 W. Florida St.

Milwaukee

lostvalley.com

Lost Valley Cider Bar serves up the largest selection of ciders from near and far. Featuring over 50 different ciders to choose from plus cider slushies, spirits, and craft beer. All of Lost Valley is dog friendly, both inside and the large outdoor patio. Check out their free live music Fridays and Wednesday trivia nights.

× Expand Photo courtesy Motor Bar & Restaurant Motor patio

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant

401 W. Canal St.

Milwaukee

(414) 287-2778

motorrestaurant.com

With a patio overlooking the Menomonee River and its own kayak and boat dock, there is no better place to enjoy summer in Milwaukee. Offering a full food and beverage menu, engaging programming, pet treats and lawn games – it’s the perfect place to make memories all season long.

× Expand Photo courtesy Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill Mulligans patio

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

8933 S. 27 th St.

St. Franklin

(414) 304-0300

mulliganson27th.com

Enjoy lunch or dinner on their beautiful, spacious smoke-free patio that is perfect for private parties and large groups. You can also catch live music with Ian Gould each First Tuesday of the month, starting in July (weather permitting).

× Expand Photo courtesy MOXIE Food + Drink MOXIE patio

MOXIE Food + Drink

501 E. Silver Spring Drive

Whitefish Bay

(414) 204-8980

eatatmoxie.com

Feel like you’re dining in Europe on the MOXIE patio in Whitefish Bay. MOXIE packs a lot of charm into its lush little patio with a relaxed kind of elegant vibe. Serving inspired American comfort food—steaks, seafood, and pasta, along with fine wines and classic cocktails—enjoy exceptional service and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere. Open for lunch Tuesday-Friday, dinner Tuesday-Saturday. Bar and appetizer menu on Sunday afternoons.

× Expand Photo courtesy Benson's Restaurant Group Onesto patio

Onesto

221 N. Broadway Ave.

Milwaukee

(414) 308-1600

onestomke.com

Italian for “honest,” Onesto puts a modern twist on Italian cuisine that’s fresh and flavorful. We pair handmade pasta with an outstanding wine and craft cocktail list, elegant service, and a unique menu that has been frequently named among the best Italian in Milwaukee.

× Expand Photo courtesy The Outsider The Outsider patio

The Outsider

310 E. Chicago St.

Milwaukee

(414) 291-3980

outsiderrooftop.com

This summer, head to The Outsider, Milwaukee’s premiere rooftop destination. Enjoy twinkling skyline views and weekly entertainment while sipping on creative cocktails and regional small-batch spirits. Fuel up with The Outsider’s menu of shareable snacks, perfect for a night out.

× Expand Photo courtesy The Packing House Packing House

The Packing House

900 E. Layton Ave.

Milwaukee

(414) 483-5054

packinghousemke.com

We bring the atmosphere of dining inside to our beautiful outdoor patio. A waterfall, fireplace, flowers, and heaters make for a comfortable dining experience. Enjoy our full menu selection and cocktails on Milwaukee’s design award-winning patio!

× Expand Photo courtesy The Pivot Room at Whirlyball The Pivot Room patio

The Pivot Room at Whirlyball

185 S. Moorland Rd.

Brookfield

(262) 786-7777

whirlyball.com

The Pivot Room pairs flavorful dishes with crafted libations packing a one-two punch that’ll have you asking for more. We offer a relaxed yet elevated dining experience featuring fresh takes on classic American cuisine, an expansive rotating craft beer selection, and refreshing signature cocktails.

× Expand Photo courtesy PJ Piper Pancake House PJ Piper patio

PJ Piper Pancake House

W61 N514 Washington Ave.

Cedarburg

(262) 421-8040

pjpiperwi.com

Start your day off right at PJ Pipers! We’re open early during Strawberry Fest with outdoor seating to make sure you have a great start to the day.

× Expand Photo courtesy Red Lion Pub Red Lion Pub patio

Red Lion Pub

1850 N. Water Street

Milwaukee

(414) 431-9009

redlionpubmke.com

Experience a corner of the UK with a menu of favorite British dishes, authentic cocktails, brews and spirits all while cheering on your favorite soccer team. We offer the community outdoor dining as well as onsite and offsite catering.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sala SALA

SALA

2613 E. Hampshire St.

Milwaukee

(414) 964-2611

saladining.com

Experience a taste of Sicily close to home with award-winning chef-made dinners, an expansive cocktail menu, and an international wine list featuring Sicilian and Italian wines. You'll leave satisfied and part of the family. Enjoy the summer with a creative specialty drink on the SALA patio or an after-dinner drink at the bar.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Benson's Restaurant Group Smoke Shack patio

Smoke Shack

332 N. Milwaukee St.

Milwaukee

414-431-1119

smoke-shack.com

We’re obsessed with the craft of smoked meat. Our certified humanely-raised meats are dry rubbed, slow smoked, and sauced by you. In some cases, we began smoking your meat yesterday to ensure you get the perfect quality barbecue.

× Expand Photo courtesy Sunny Side Up Cafe Sunny Side Up Cafe

Sunny Side Up Cafe

15744 W. National Ave.

New Berlin

(414) 505-5121

sunnysideupcafenb.com

No upcharge for this eccentric-infused MASTERPIECE. This month features sliced lemons, limes, oranges, ruby red grapefruit, strawberries, currants, and raspberries as well as red, and yellow bell peppers horseradish root, and carrots. Don’t forget about our mimosas and our outdoor dining! Follow the Pup to Sunny Side Up - New Berlin.

× Expand Photo courtesy Three Lions Pub Three Lions Pub patio

Three Lions Pub

4515 N. Oakland Ave.

Shorewood

(414)763-6992

threelionspub.com

Experience a corner of the UK with a menu of favorite British dishes, authentic cocktails, brews and spirits all while cheering on your favorite soccer team. We offer the community outdoor dining as well as onsite and offsite catering.

× Expand Photo courtes Tre Rivali Tre Rivali patio

Tre Rivali

200 N. Broadway Ave.

Milwaukee

(414) 291-3971

trerivalirestaurant.com

Located in the heart of Milwaukee’s historic Third Ward District, Tre Rivali offers the city’s best Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and expertly crafted cocktails. Indulge in wood-fired favorites and seasonable ingredients in Tre Rivali’s vibrant dining room or lovely sidewalk summer patio.

× Expand Photo courtesy Von Trier Von Trier patio

Von Trier

2235 N. Farwell Ave.

Milwaukee

(414) 272-1775

vontriers.com

Celebrating 45 years as a staple of Milwaukee’s East Side! Saturday, July 8th. An all-day event including Spanferkel, live music, Hammerschlägen, Liter Hoister contest, and late night DJ session.

× Expand Photo courtesy Kegel's Inn War Memorial Beer Garden

War Memorial Beer Garden

750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

Milwaukee

warmemorialbeergarden.com

On the lakefront, the WMBG is in the shadow of the War Memorial building. The WMBG is upgraded with a container bar serving German beer, brats, Vennture Cold Brew Latte, and snacks. Park in the WMC adjacent lot for a free beer. Proceeds benefit the War Memorial and its mission. Dogs welcome! Open Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., with live music Friday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Opens May 26 for Memorial Day weekend.