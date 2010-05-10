The Smoking Popes @ Turner Hall Ballroom

×

A small crowd formed in front of the stage as TheSmoking Popes took the stage last Friday, leaving the remainder of the meageraudience dispersed through the rest of the hall. Occasionally the sparseballroom was illuminated by giant flashing bright lights, leaving the crowddazed.

Its unfortunate the crowd was sparse because thePopes delivered an energetic set that remembered why they were able to grab thespotlight in the mid 1990s with their pop-punk sound, at times reminiscent ofThe Smiths.





The Popes, the core of which includes the Catererbrothers-oshon guitar and vocals, Eli on guitar, Matt on basswere joined by drummer NeilHennessy (also of The Lawrence Arms).%uFFFDLike-minded bands So-So Radio and The Friendly Lens opened with shortsets mirror imaging The Smoking Popes’ sound.





The Popes launched with “Let’s Hear it For Love” andran through their catalog, including material from their latest album, It’s Been a Long Day, as well as newersongs like “Welcome to Janesville.”





For most of the night, the audience had been sittingaround like kids at a high school dance, but they began to show enthusiasm anddanced to the catchy “Waiting Around.”





Strangely, one audience member thought the Popesalso needed a harmonica player. Dressed in a cowboy hat and vest, he stood bythe stage playing along, until he had a heated conversation with a large baldaudience member, causing security to intervene. It was an odd confrontation inan otherwise ultra mellow crowd.





Josh Caterer had a very public conversion toChristianity, but he was only vocal about it in one of the songs he sang, andrevealed a more secular Popes philosophy to the crowd halfway through the set.





“We’re happy to be alive and playing musica greatcombination,” he announced optimistically to the crowd. He also played a fewsolo songs in the spotlight on acoustic guitar, including “Pure Imagination,”from Willy Wonka and the ChocolateFactory.





The Popes saved their most famous tunes for theencore, the punk rock love songs “I Know You Love Me” and “Need You Around.”



Photo by CJ Foeckler



