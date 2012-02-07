Doug Melvin to be inducted into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will take place June 23, 2012.

Here's the bio they provided for Melvin: Doug Melvin, born August 8, 1952, is Chatham, Ontario’s second most famous baseball man, behind Hall-of-Famer Fergie Jenkins. The Milwaukee Brewers general manager since 2002 had a brief pitching career in the minor leagues from 1972-78 with Pittsburgh and the New York Yankees, followed by administrative jobs including baseball operations assistant with the Yankees in 1983-‘84, scouting director with the Yankees in 1985, special assistant to general manager Roland Hemond in 1987 with the Baltimore Orioles, assistant GM and director of player personnel from 1988-‘93 with the Orioles, and then landing his first general manager’s job from 1994-2001 with the Texas Rangers. Melvin was noted for signing superstar Alex Rodriquez to a ten-year, $250 million dollar contract on January 26, 2001. After a brief stint in minor league operations with the Boston Red Sox, was named executive vice president and general manager with the Brewers on September 26, 2002. He is the eighth general manager in Brewers, and is currently under contract through the 2012 season. Melvin ended 25-year playoff droughts in both Texas and Milwaukee.

Melvin was named Baseball Executive of the Year in 2011 by Baseball America after the team won a franchise-record 96 games and won the National League Central Division title. Melvin was also awarded Co-Executive of the Year by The Sporting News along with Detroit? Tiger’s Dave Dombrowski. Prior to that, in addition to Melvin being inducted into the Chatham Sports Hall of Fame in 2000, he won a pair of Executive of the Year Awards in 1996 and 1998. Prior to the 2011 season, he was credited with acquiring former American League Cy Young winner Zack Greinke, pitcher Shaun Marcum, and outfielder Nyjer Morgan via trades. On the night of the 2011 All-Star Game, Melvin acquired reliever Francisco Rodriguez, and later in the season, Jerry Hairston. Both veterans proved to be key contributors to the team’s second post-season appearance in four years.

Heading into the 2012 season, Melvin and his staff made a number of key free agent signings to keep the team strong, including the signing of third baseman Aramis Ramirez, shortstop Alex Gonzalez and outfielder Norichika Aoki from the Japanese League. Melvin also bolstered the bullpen by acquiring reliever Jose Veras via trade with Pittsburgh. Melvin also inked one of the Brewers? homegrown stars, National League MVP Ryan Braun, to a long-term extension through the 2020 season, marking the longest contract in franchise history.

During his time as General Manager, Melvin has dramatically overhauled the Brewers’ roster, creating a roster of veteran players alongside the homegrown, youthful talent. In his eight years as General Manager, Melvin has recorded 717 wins, three winning seasons, two Postseason berths and a NL Central Division Championship. His acquisition of CC Sabathia in 2008 was instrumental to the Brewers entering its first post-season since 1982. He is one of five Canadian natives to ever be a Major League General Manager, joining George Selkirk of the Washington Senators, Murray Cook of the New York Yankees, Montreal Expos and Cincinnati Reds, Gord Ash of the Toronto Blue Jays, who currently works with the Brewers, and current Blue Jays GM Alex Anthopoulos.

Doug and his wife Ellen have also been visible in the community, making a yearly commitment to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness. In appreciation of the community support, they donate $25,000 a year to selected programs through the Brewers Community Foundation. Doug and Ellen have two children, Ashley and Cory. Cory is in his fourth season in the organization as a professional scout. Melvin’s parents, Art and Bernice, as well as his brother Andy and sister Chris still reside in Chatham.

“I am surprised and excited and honoured to hear the news of my induction, and I hope that my induction continues to bring awareness to those who aspire a front office career in our great game,” said Melvin from his home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Two Hall-of-Famers set high standards for Canadians in baseball. Fergie Jenkins inspired me as a player and Pat Gillick inspired me as a front office executive. Since my little leagues days in Chatham in the 1960’s, baseball in Canada has grown rapidly with increased participation and the awareness that Canada can compete with any other country. The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame is the driving force that energizes the youth of Canadian baseball with its programs. Their hard work to preserve Canada’s baseball heritage is also recognized, respected and appreciated throughout the country and the baseball industry.”