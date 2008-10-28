Art Kumbalek Election Express

Join Art Kumbalek Thursday Oct. 30 from 6-8pm at Fat Abbey!

Join the Shepherd Express Street Team in celebrating Art Kumbalek's candidacy announcement!! The Shepherd Express and Art Kumbalek will be hocking campaign items, awesome new VOTE T-shirts and $2 "Focktoberfest" beer at all campaign tour stops. Patrons will enjoy drink specials from the Cazadore's girls, Shepherd Express giveaways, McCain and Obama face masks and one-liners from Milwaukee's favorite Wise Guy.

Shepherd Express street team will be registering people to win tickets to the "Get Out and Vote '08" tour, featuring the Beastie Boys.

THE ART KUMBALEK CAMPAIGN TOUR 2008:

October 30: Fat Abbey

November 4: Bootleggers - ELECTION NIGHT!!