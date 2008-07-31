Here’s hoping you’ve worked up an appetite, because it’s cream-puff eating time. The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off its 2008 run today. In true state-fair fashion, REO Speedwagon will be headlining the event’s main stage tonight at 8 p.m. Although the group’s classic lineup dissolved years ago, the band’s current roster has been intact for two decades, making frequent stops in Wisconsin. In fact, tonight’s show will be their third Wisconsin gig in a month. If recent set lists are any indication, expect a show heavy on hits from 1980’s Hi Infidelity, vintage rockers and material from their newest, Wal-Mart-only album, Find Your Own Way Home.