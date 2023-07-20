This Week in Milwaukee: July 20-26, 2023

× Expand Image via Granville BID Jamiah Rogers Jamiah Rogers

It’s county fair and farmers market season, Gallery Night, John Lennon and Kodachrome, a Bayview block party, Granville Blues Fest first weekend …and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, July 20

Waukesha County Fair , Through Sunday

Around since 1842, Waukesha is Wisconsin’s oldest county fair. Livestock, agricultural education, antique tractors and entertainment with headliners LOCASH; P.O.D. and Puddle of Mudd; The Gang’s All Here Tour with Warrant and Winger (Skid Row cancelled due to illness), and closing out the fair, The LoveMonkeys Island Party with JD Rankin. More info at waukeshacountyfair.com.

John Stano @ Jackson Park Farmers Market, 3 p.m.

× Expand Photo: John Stano - Facebook John Stano John Stano

A farmers market just may be an appropriate setting for a John Stano performance. His 2018 album is titled Live at the South Shore Farmers Market and during the pandemic the vocalist-guitarist played a solo three hour concert at a farm: shepherdexpress.com/music/artists-beating-covid-19/john-stanos-marathon-farm-concert-flexes-his-musical-muscle.

The Exotics @ Foundation Bar, 8 p.m.

× "Go Go Guitars" by The Exotics

Some things just make sense. Since 1958 The Exotics have been performing their blend of surf, spy, hot rod and spaghetti western instruments, with the Foundation serving as an unofficial home base. Dang it, 1958 was the Ventures debut. The Exotics have only been around since 1994. Easy mistake.

Friday, July 21

“The Lost Weekend: The Photography Of May Pang” @ Gallery 505, Through Sunday

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon’s lover during the infamous “Lost Weekend” which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment. A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at Gallery 505. More info here: gallery-505.com/show/gallery-505-the-lost-weekend-the-photography-of-may-pang.

'Kodachrome Milwaukee' by Adam Levin

Kodachrome Milwaukee - Book Launch @ Boswell Book Company, 6:30 p.m.

Historian Adam Levin investigates Milwaukee’s rich heritage by way of nice bright colors. Introduced by Kodak in 1935, Kodachrome quickly became popular with professional and amateur photographers in the years after World War II. Countless Kodachrome slides now lie neglected and discarded in attics and basements like tiny time capsules just waiting to be rediscovered. Sharing more than 140 full-color photos from his own collection, Adam Levin, curator of the popular Old Milwaukee Facebook group, leads a stroll down memory lane into the Milwaukee of yesteryear with his new book Kodachrome Milwaukee. More info and register here: eventbrite.com/e/adam-levin-author-of-kodachrome-milwaukee-an-in-person-boswell-event-tickets-608904408477.

Twan Mack w/Love, Peace and Soul @ Music on the Beerline 3350 N. Holton St. 5 p.m.

The “Music on the Beerline” Friday night events are returning for three dates this summer on July 21, Aug. 18, and Sept. 15. Riverworks Development Corporation hosts this 5th annual free, outdoor event on a premier trail in the Milwaukee area. Music on the Beerline is held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Beerline Plaza performance stage located at 3350 N. Holton St. The event will include food trucks and family friendly activities. More info at riverworksmke.org/music-beerline.

Hip hop “veteran” Twan Mack focused his energy into creating a platform of incorporating the sounds of today’s era with the spirit of an earlier time. “It’s not really that hard to be relevant and to make good music that resonates with more than just one age group,” said Mack. “We have old souls out here. The music can and has been identifying with all kinds of people. There’s an open market as far as putting your own music out, which didn’t exist before.” (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/twan-mack-recalls-life-in-hip-hop-on-veteran)

The Iguanas @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Dwight Marshall courtesy The Iguanas The Iguanas The Iguanas

For more than 30 years, the Iguanas have brought their omnivorous party-ready mix of musical styles from New Orleans, Texas and Mexico—and from wherever else and whatever else thrilled them—to audiences across America: shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/new-orleans-iguanas-play-shank-hall.

Black Belt Theatre w/ Carbellion & Outshine @ Nashville North, 6 p.m.

× “A Beat Up Dream” by Black Belt Theatre

Live music returned to Brady Street when Nashville North opened for business in the old Up and Under space. But unless Black Belt Theatre has done an about face, it safe to say there won’t be much twang coming from the half-stack amplifiers.

Gallery Night MKE @ various locations, also Saturday.

Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and more showcase art and artists at over 50 locations. Be the first to view a massive sculpture using historic Milwaukee remnants in the Third Ward. Marked by the Sea – Tattoos in the U.S. Navy is part of Navy Week. Discover the history of tattoos and uncover the history behind how tattoos became a symbol of and for sailors. “Evanescent” by Atelier Sisu will feature larger-than-life “bubble-tecture” at the intersection of bubbles and architecture.

The 35th Anniversary Exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery highlights the outstanding artwork from its stable of artists. This blockbuster exhibition includes up to 150 works in painting, sculpture, drawing and photography.

More info here: gallerynightmke.com.

Saturday, July 22

Granville Blues Fest @ 8633 W. Brown Deer Rd, though Sunday, continues next weekend.

Photo via Ivan Singh Ivan Singh Ivan Singh

Granville Blues Fest returns with two weekends of celebration: shepherdexpress.com/granville-blues-fest.

Saturday headliner Argentina-born Ivan Singh traces his family history to India by way of Brazil. His guitar playing recalls Albert King and Buddy Guy: shepherdexpress.com/granville-blues-fest/ivan-singh_1/.

Jamiah Rogers, who headlines Sunday, is part of a new generation of Chicago blues artists: shepherdexpress.com/granville-blues-fest/jamiah-rogers/.

Team Bryce - Santa’s Summer Toy Drive and Car/Motorcycle Wash @ Das Barrel Room (W201 N10466 Appleton Ave., Germantown, Noon

Team Bryce Foundation does good work, collecting and delivering toys to children and families through partnerships with Shriners Hospitals for Children, Ronald McDonald House and others.(shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/team-bryce-hosts-saturday-concert-and-releases-holiday-album) This shindig features live music from Trapper Schoepp, The Grovelers, Radiation and Without U2. More info here: facebook.com/events/940399300350870.

It’s Alive! on the RiverWalk @ various locations, 3 p.m.

× “All Good Dreamers” by Caley Conway

The MKE Theater District is bringing live busker-style performances from local artists to hot spots on the Milwaukee RiverWalk on Wednesdays and Saturdays through September 16. Blacktop and Maximiano perform with Caley Conway on deck Wednesday. See the full schedule here: visitmilwaukee.org/things-to-do/arts-entertainment/performing-arts-theater/theater-district/its-alive-on-the-riverwalk.

Puddler’s Block Party @ Puddler’s Hall, 2 p.m.

× “Blossom” by Sleepersound

Puddler’s Hall, Milwaukee’s second oldest tavern, is hosting a block party. Five bands will perform on a flatbed truck, food trucks and the Punk Rock Rummage Sale. Entertainment includes Sleepersound, M545, Cat Call Killers, The Dick Satan Trio and Two and a Half Stars.

The Carolinas w/Bruce Dean and Then Some @ Circle A Café, 8 p.m.

This may not be the last time you’ll get a chance to see The Carolinas, but it may be the last time you see them play the friendly confines of Circle A. Earplugs are suggested.

Sunday, July 23

Taj Matumbi “Hot House” @ MOWA | DTN, Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel, through Oct. 8

Through a complex layering of encoded meaning, personal narrative, and social commentary, Taj Matumbi depicts a dynamic world of alter egos. His symbol-laden drawings, paintings and mixed-media compositions examine themes of isolation and otherness against a backdrop of family history, American history, and art history.

Matumbi is an emerging artist, who grew up skateboarding with his older brothers in Northern California. A 2021 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he earned an MFA in painting and drawing and a BFA in ceramics and painting from Maharishi International University in Fairfield, Iowa. More info at wisconsinart.org/exhibitions/taj-matumbi.

Monday, July 24

Musical Mondays - Jamie Breiwick Quintet featuring Abigail Riccards @ Lake Park Summer Stage, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo: abigailriccards.com Abigail Riccards Abigail Riccards

Lake Park Musical Mondays Concert Series turns 25 this year: lakeparkfriends.org/visit/events/music-in-the-park.

The music continues this week featuring Songs from the Great American Songbook brought to life by hard-swinging A-list Milwaukee jazz musicians and featured vocalist, Chicago’s Abigail Riccards. Does the Great American Songbook include Thelonious Monk and Don Cherry? Here’s a pair of votes yes: shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/jamie-breiwick-s-dreamland-considers-mysteries-monk

shepherdexpress.com/music/album-reviews/awake-volume-2-the-music-of-don-cherry-by-jamie-breiwick

Tuesday, July 25

Say She She w/ Abby Jeanne @ The Back Room @ Colectivo, 6:30 p.m.

× “Reeling” by Say She She

The female-led discodelic soul band Say She She—named as a silent nod to Nile Rodgers (C’est chi-chi!: It's Chic!”)—will transport you with their dreamy harmonies, catchy hooks and up-tempo grooves. The band’s sound described was described by The Guardian as “Infused with the wonky post-disco spirit of early ‘80s NYC.” injected with soaring sounds of the late ‘70s girl groups with three strong female lead voices of Piya Malik (El Michels Affair staple feature, and former backing singer for Chicano Batman), Sabrina Mileo Cunningham and Nya Gazelle Brown (former 79.5).

× "Pleasures Pain" by Abby Jeanne

Opener Abby Jeanne cites the haunted jukebox at Bayview’s Hi-Fi Café as inspiration. In fact, the café served as something of an incubator for her creative growth, and she even paid homage by recording a cover of The Shag’s “Stop and Listen,” a song she’d heard on the jukebox. Now located in Brooklyn. Abby Jeanne makes a welcome return.

Washington County Fair (3000 Hwy PV, West Bend), July 25–30

The fair features a truck & tractor pull, the Dominguez Family Circus, pig and duck races, and music from Rodney Atkins w/Mark Wills, Chevelle w/ Blame My Youth and Brothers Osborne w/ Harper O’Neill. More info here: wcfairpark.com/fair.

Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday Farmers Markets @ Brown Deer Farmers Market, Hartung Park Farmers Market, Menomonee Falls Farmers Market, Mukwonago Farmers Market, Pewaukee/Lake Country Farmers Market

It’s not just for weekends! Produce and more are available at midweek local farmers markets. Here is a link to the Shepherd Express 2023 Farmers Market Guide: shepherdexpress.com/food/farmers-market-guide.